Ronnie O'Sullivan sported pink nails in support of the breast cancer charity Future Dreams in English Open first-round win over Brian Ochoiski.

A huge shock looked to be on the cards as a century break from Ochoiski saw the 21-year-old take a 2-0 lead in Milton Keynes.

However, O'Sullivan rallied and his 1063rd century break got him up and running, and he never looked back, taking the match 4-2. Afterwards, he had a much more important message to get across.

“It was just a friend of mine Andrew who said would you mind having a picture done with it, I said forget having a picture I’ll have a match or a tournament with it if you like, and he was like yeah great," O'Sullivan said. “It’s just great to raise awareness for such an important cause – women’s breast cancer. Leila [O'Sullivan's partner] said years ago I should have painted my nails but I was like nah, nah, nah. I suppose I have to thank her for this because she said it was alright to do.

You know what, I actually really like it. I think this could be here to stay. I can see myself still wearing it once breast cancer awareness month has gone. 100 per cent for the rest of the week. I’m on about the rest of my life. It’s a nice feeling.

Mark Selby made short work of his opener at the English Open, dispatching Fan Zhengyi 4-0.

The Jester from Leicester wasn't at his fluent best, with a high break of 70 in the match, but he had too much for his young opponent.

After winning the first frame on the black, Neil Robertson stormed into the next round. Runs of 114, 87 and 86 saw off Lyu Haotian, with Robertson meeting Mark Joyce next.

Ding Junhui is through to round two, but he did not have an easy ride, having had to come from 0-3 down to beat Si Jiahui. He plays Ian Burns or Luca Brecel next.

Jimmy White suffered an early exit as he was beaten 4-1 by Michael Holt, with White losing his rag late on, tossing the rest across the room.

Yan Bingtao was another headline winner on the opening afternoon in Milton Keynes, dispatching Alan McManus 4-2.

It was an inauspicious start for the English Open however, with Stuart Carrington being forced to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus. The world no. 49 had been due to play Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the ranking event, who received a bye to the next round.

World no. 54 Sam Craigie also had to withdraw from the tournament after coming into contact with Carrington on Sunday. His scheduled first round opponent Anthony McGill received a bye.

Referee Andrew Barklam will not take part in the tournament as an official after he also tested positive for Covid-19.

All three will undergo a period of self-isolation. All others players and officials have been tested and have so far received negative results.

English Open prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

