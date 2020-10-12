Mark Selby made short work of his opener at the English Open, dispatching Fan Zhengyi 4-0.

The Jester from Leicester wasn't at his fluent best, with a high break of 70 in the match, but he had too much for his young opponent.

Yan Bingtao was the other headline winner on the opening afternoon in Milton Keynes, dispatching Alan McManus 4-2.

It was an inauspicious start for the English Open however, with Stuart Carrington being forced to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus. The world no. 49 had been due to play Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the ranking event, who received a bye to the next round.

World no. 54 Sam Craigie also had to withdraw from the tournament after coming into contact with Carrington on Sunday. His scheduled first round opponent Anthony McGill received a bye.

Referee Andrew Barklam will not take part in the tournament as an official after he also tested positive for Covid-19.

All three will undergo a period of self-isolation. All others players and officials have been tested and have so far received negative results.

English Open prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

English Open first round draw

Daily Schedule

Monday 12 October

Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty

4-1 Ashley Carty Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei

Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield

David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison

4-0 Paul S Davison Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin

4-2 Chris Wakelin Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus

4-2 Alan McManus Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib

Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams

Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines

Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi

4-0 Fan Zhengyi Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth

Lei Peifan vs Brandon Sargeant

Ding Junhui vs Si Jiahui

Jackson Page vs Liang Wenbo

2020 English Open odds

Judd Trump 10/3

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Mark Selby 13/2

Neil Robertson 17/2

Shaun Murphy 12/1

