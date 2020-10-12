Mark Selby made short work of his opener at the English Open, dispatching Fan Zhengyi 4-0.
The Jester from Leicester wasn't at his fluent best, with a high break of 70 in the match, but he had too much for his young opponent.
Yan Bingtao was the other headline winner on the opening afternoon in Milton Keynes, dispatching Alan McManus 4-2.
It was an inauspicious start for the English Open however, with Stuart Carrington being forced to withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus. The world no. 49 had been due to play Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the ranking event, who received a bye to the next round.
World no. 54 Sam Craigie also had to withdraw from the tournament after coming into contact with Carrington on Sunday. His scheduled first round opponent Anthony McGill received a bye.
Referee Andrew Barklam will not take part in the tournament as an official after he also tested positive for Covid-19.
All three will undergo a period of self-isolation. All others players and officials have been tested and have so far received negative results.
English Open prize money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-finals: £20,000
- Quarter-finals: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- High break: £5,000
- Total: £405,000
English Open first round draw
Daily Schedule
Monday 12 October
- Martin O’Donnell 4-1 Ashley Carty
- Lukas Kleckers 0-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Mitchell Mann 1-4 Liam Highfield
- David Grace 4-0 Paul S Davison
- Scott Donaldson 1-4 Andy Hicks
- Barry Pinches 0-4 Andrew Higginson
- Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Chris Wakelin
- Yan Bingtao 4-2 Alan McManus
- Rod Lawler 0-4 Farakh Ajaib
- Gerard Greene 1-4 Robbie Williams
- Noppon Saengkham 1-4 Oliver Lines
- Mark Selby 4-0 Fan Zhengyi
- Martin Gould 1-4 Steven Hallworth
- Lei Peifan vs Brandon Sargeant
- Ding Junhui vs Si Jiahui
- Jackson Page vs Liang Wenbo
2020 English Open odds
- Judd Trump 10/3
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3
- Mark Selby 13/2
- Neil Robertson 17/2
- Shaun Murphy 12/1