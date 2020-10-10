Eurosport's very own Reanne Evans has been honoured with an MBE.
Evans, 34, became the first woman to compete on the main professional tour in 2010/11 for 15 years and lost to world number eight Shaun Murphy 4-3 at the Champion of Champions event in November 2019 having trailed 3-0.
"Being honoured will hopefully help give the women's game a bigger platform," said Evans, who has been a regular pundit on Eurosport's coverage of the professional game.
"It's been getting more and more popular, with bigger sponsors and we're playing around the world now, so hopefully this will be a stepping stone to move forward.
"People always ask, 'did you expect to get something like this', but I'd say 'no way'".
Reanne Evans sinks long red in World Championship qualifier
"It's still little me from Gornal just playing snooker.
"I've never been one to praise myself, but when you get recognition from people outside the sport maybe it's a bigger deal than you think."
Former player Rex Williams – the first chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association – has also been honoured with a MBE for services to snooker and billiards.
87-year-old Williams won the World Professional Billiard Championship seven times between 1968 and 1983.
English Open first round draw
First quarter
- Mark Selby v Fan Zhengyi
- Chang Bingyu v Aaron Hill
- Martin O'Donnell v Ashley Carty
- Jackson Page v Liang Wenbo
- Joe Perry v Riley Parsons
- Lukas Kleckers v Hossein Vafaei
- Ali Carter v Jamie Clarke
- Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield
- David Grace v Paul S Davison
- Scott Donaldson v Andy Hicks
- Barry Pinches v Andrew Higginson
- Stephen Maguire v Sunny Akani
- Rod Lawler v Farakh Ajaib
- Zhou Yuelong v Chris Wakelin
- David Lilley v Eden Sharav
- Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins
Second quarter
- Mark Allen v Mark King
- Gerard Greene v Robbie Williams
- Kurt Maflin v Peter Devlin
- Jordan Brown v Lee Walker
- Yan Bingtao v Alan McManus
- Martin Gould v Steven Hallworth
- Anthony McGill v Sam Craigie
- Noppon Saengkham v Oliver Lines
- Lei Peifan v Brandon Sargeant
- Barry Hawkins v Igor Figueiredo
- Soheil Vahedi v Joe O'Connor
- David Gilbert v Rory McLeod
- Daniel Wells v Mark Davis
- Zhao Xintong v Pang Junxu
- Tian Pengfei v Mark Joyce
- Neil Robertson v Lyo Haotian
Third quarter
- Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote
- Amine Amiri v Yuan Sijun
- Michael Holt v Jimmy White
- Zak Surety v Lu Ning
- Mark Williams v Allan Taylor
- Simon Lichtenberg v Anthony Hamilton
- Gary Wilson v Iulian Boiko
- Ricky Walden v Billy Joe Castle
- Nigel Bond v Ashley Hugill
- Graeme Dott v Alex Ursenbacher
- Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg
- Stuart Bingham v Fergal O'Brien
- Xu Si v Ken Doherty
- Matthew Selt v Jamie Wilson
- Gao Yang v Kacper Filipiak
- Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale
Fourth quarter
- John Higgins v James Cahill
- Fraser Patrick v Connor Benzey
- Jimmy Robertson v Chen Zifan
- Peter Lines v Luo Honghao
- Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui
- Ian Burns v Luca Brecel
- Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong
- Jamie Jones v Duane Jones
- Sean Maddocks v Ben Hancorn
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Carrington
- Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor
- Jack Lisowski v Li Hang
- Michael White v Zhao Jianbo
- Matthew Stevens v Jamie O'Neill
- Ryan Day v Mark Lloyd
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Brian Ochoiski
2020 English Open odds
- Judd Trump 10/3
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3
- Mark Selby 13/2
- Neil Robertson 17/2
- Shaun Murphy 12/1