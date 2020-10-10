Eurosport's very own Reanne Evans has been honoured with an MBE.

Evans, 34, became the first woman to compete on the main professional tour in 2010/11 for 15 years and lost to world number eight Shaun Murphy 4-3 at the Champion of Champions event in November 2019 having trailed 3-0.

"Being honoured will hopefully help give the women's game a bigger platform," said Evans, who has been a regular pundit on Eurosport's coverage of the professional game.

"It's been getting more and more popular, with bigger sponsors and we're playing around the world now, so hopefully this will be a stepping stone to move forward.

"People always ask, 'did you expect to get something like this', but I'd say 'no way'".

"It's still little me from Gornal just playing snooker.

"I've never been one to praise myself, but when you get recognition from people outside the sport maybe it's a bigger deal than you think."

Former player Rex Williams – the first chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association – has also been honoured with a MBE for services to snooker and billiards.

87-year-old Williams won the World Professional Billiard Championship seven times between 1968 and 1983.

English Open first round draw

First quarter

Mark Selby v Fan Zhengyi

Chang Bingyu v Aaron Hill

Martin O'Donnell v Ashley Carty

Jackson Page v Liang Wenbo

Joe Perry v Riley Parsons

Lukas Kleckers v Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter v Jamie Clarke

Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield

David Grace v Paul S Davison

Scott Donaldson v Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches v Andrew Higginson

Stephen Maguire v Sunny Akani

Rod Lawler v Farakh Ajaib

Zhou Yuelong v Chris Wakelin

David Lilley v Eden Sharav

Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins

Second quarter

Mark Allen v Mark King

Gerard Greene v Robbie Williams

Kurt Maflin v Peter Devlin

Jordan Brown v Lee Walker

Yan Bingtao v Alan McManus

Martin Gould v Steven Hallworth

Anthony McGill v Sam Craigie

Noppon Saengkham v Oliver Lines

Lei Peifan v Brandon Sargeant

Barry Hawkins v Igor Figueiredo

Soheil Vahedi v Joe O'Connor

David Gilbert v Rory McLeod

Daniel Wells v Mark Davis

Zhao Xintong v Pang Junxu

Tian Pengfei v Mark Joyce

Neil Robertson v Lyo Haotian

Third quarter

Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote

Amine Amiri v Yuan Sijun

Michael Holt v Jimmy White

Zak Surety v Lu Ning

Mark Williams v Allan Taylor

Simon Lichtenberg v Anthony Hamilton

Gary Wilson v Iulian Boiko

Ricky Walden v Billy Joe Castle

Nigel Bond v Ashley Hugill

Graeme Dott v Alex Ursenbacher

Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg

Stuart Bingham v Fergal O'Brien

Xu Si v Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt v Jamie Wilson

Gao Yang v Kacper Filipiak

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

Fourth quarter

John Higgins v James Cahill

Fraser Patrick v Connor Benzey

Jimmy Robertson v Chen Zifan

Peter Lines v Luo Honghao

Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui

Ian Burns v Luca Brecel

Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong

Jamie Jones v Duane Jones

Sean Maddocks v Ben Hancorn

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Carrington

Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Michael White v Zhao Jianbo

Matthew Stevens v Jamie O'Neill

Ryan Day v Mark Lloyd

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Brian Ochoiski

2020 English Open odds

Judd Trump 10/3

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Mark Selby 13/2

Neil Robertson 17/2

Shaun Murphy 12/1

