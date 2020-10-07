Defending champion Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan are among the big names battling it out for the English Open, which starts on October 12.
Due to the global health crisis, all ranking events are provisionally being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes with the UK Championship still due to be staged at the Barbican Centre in York from the second round onwards in late November and early December.
With no events in China this year, organisers World Snooker Tour have taken the decision to host three of the four Home Nations series before Christmas in Milton Keynes with the English Open followed by the Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open. All three tournaments are live on Eurosport and Quest.
Selby - a 9-8 winner against Martin Gould in the European Masters final - begins his campaign against China’s Fan Zhengyi on the opening day with world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan facing France's leading player Brian Ochoiski later on Monday.
World number one Judd Trump rising star Louis Heathcote in his opening match on Tuesday.
This will be the fifth staging of the English Open with Stuart Bingham (2018), O'Sullivan (2017) and Liang Wenbo the other players to claim the title.
Watch moment Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches sixth World Snooker Championship title
All matches until the last 16 are the best of seven frames with a field of 128 players competing for the Steve Davis trophy.
The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames and the final on Sunday 18 October over the best of 17 frames.
Best shots from Selby in European Masters final
English Open prize money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-finals: £20,000
- Quarter-finals: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- High break: £5,000
- Total: £405,000
English Open first round draw
First quarter
- Mark Selby v Fan Zhengyi
- Chang Bingyu v Aaron Hill
- Martin O'Donnell v Ashley Carty
- Jackson Page v Liang Wenbo
- Joe Perry v Riley Parsons
- Lukas Kleckers v Hossein Vafaei
- Ali Carter v Jamie Clarke
- Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield
- David Grace v Paul S Davison
- Scott Donaldson v Andy Hicks
- Barry Pinches v Andrew Higginson
- Stephen Maguire v Sunny Akani
- Rod Lawler v Farakh Ajaib
- Zhou Yuelong v Chris Wakelin
- David Lilley v Eden Sharav
- Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins
Second quarter
- Mark Allen v Mark King
- Gerard Greene v Robbie Williams
- Kurt Maflin v Peter Devlin
- Jordan Brown v Lee Walker
- Yan Bingtao v Alan McManus
- Martin Gould v Steven Hallworth
- Anthony McGill v Sam Craigie
- Noppon Saengkham v Oliver Lines
- Lei Peifan v Brandon Sargeant
- Barry Hawkins v Igor Figueiredo
- Soheil Vahedi v Joe O'Connor
- David Gilbert v Rory McLeod
- Daniel Wells v Mark Davis
- Zhao Xintong v Pang Junxu
- Tian Pengfei v Mark Joyce
- Neil Robertson v Lyo Haotian
Third quarter
- Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote
- Amine Amiri v Yuan Sijun
- Michael Holt v Jimmy White
- Zak Surety v Lu Ning
- Mark Williams v Allan Taylor
- Simon Lichtenberg v Anthony Hamilton
- Gary Wilson v Iulian Boiko
- Ricky Walden v Billy Joe Castle
- Nigel Bond v Ashley Hugill
- Graeme Dott v Alex Ursenbacher
- Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg
- Stuart Bingham v Fergal O'Brien
- Xu Si v Ken Doherty
- Matthew Selt v Jamie Wilson
- Gao Yang v Kacper Filipiak
- Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale
Fourth quarter
- John Higgins v James Cahill
- Fraser Patrick v Connor Benzey
- Jimmy Robertson v Chen Zifan
- Peter Lines v Luo Honghao
- Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui
- Ian Burns v Luca Brecel
- Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong
- Jamie Jones v Duane Jones
- Sean Maddocks v Ben Hancorn
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Carrington
- Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor
- Jack Lisowski v Li Hang
- Michael White v Zhao Jianbo
- Matthew Stevens v Jamie O'Neill
- Ryan Day v Mark Lloyd
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Brian Ochoiski
2020 English Open odds
- Judd Trump 10/3
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3
- Mark Selby 13/2
- Neil Robertson 17/2
- Shaun Murphy 12/1