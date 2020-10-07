Defending champion Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan are among the big names battling it out for the English Open, which starts on October 12.

Due to the global health crisis, all ranking events are provisionally being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes with the UK Championship still due to be staged at the Barbican Centre in York from the second round onwards in late November and early December.

With no events in China this year, organisers World Snooker Tour have taken the decision to host three of the four Home Nations series before Christmas in Milton Keynes with the English Open followed by the Northern Ireland Open and Scottish Open. All three tournaments are live on Eurosport and Quest.

Selby - a 9-8 winner against Martin Gould in the European Masters final - begins his campaign against China’s Fan Zhengyi on the opening day with world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan facing France's leading player Brian Ochoiski later on Monday.

World number one Judd Trump rising star Louis Heathcote in his opening match on Tuesday.

This will be the fifth staging of the English Open with Stuart Bingham (2018), O'Sullivan (2017) and Liang Wenbo the other players to claim the title.

All matches until the last 16 are the best of seven frames with a field of 128 players competing for the Steve Davis trophy.

The quarter-finals on Friday are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals on Saturday over the best of 11 frames and the final on Sunday 18 October over the best of 17 frames.

English Open prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

English Open first round draw

First quarter

Mark Selby v Fan Zhengyi

Chang Bingyu v Aaron Hill

Martin O'Donnell v Ashley Carty

Jackson Page v Liang Wenbo

Joe Perry v Riley Parsons

Lukas Kleckers v Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter v Jamie Clarke

Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield

David Grace v Paul S Davison

Scott Donaldson v Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches v Andrew Higginson

Stephen Maguire v Sunny Akani

Rod Lawler v Farakh Ajaib

Zhou Yuelong v Chris Wakelin

David Lilley v Eden Sharav

Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins

Second quarter

Mark Allen v Mark King

Gerard Greene v Robbie Williams

Kurt Maflin v Peter Devlin

Jordan Brown v Lee Walker

Yan Bingtao v Alan McManus

Martin Gould v Steven Hallworth

Anthony McGill v Sam Craigie

Noppon Saengkham v Oliver Lines

Lei Peifan v Brandon Sargeant

Barry Hawkins v Igor Figueiredo

Soheil Vahedi v Joe O'Connor

David Gilbert v Rory McLeod

Daniel Wells v Mark Davis

Zhao Xintong v Pang Junxu

Tian Pengfei v Mark Joyce

Neil Robertson v Lyo Haotian

Third quarter

Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote

Amine Amiri v Yuan Sijun

Michael Holt v Jimmy White

Zak Surety v Lu Ning

Mark Williams v Allan Taylor

Simon Lichtenberg v Anthony Hamilton

Gary Wilson v Iulian Boiko

Ricky Walden v Billy Joe Castle

Nigel Bond v Ashley Hugill

Graeme Dott v Alex Ursenbacher

Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg

Stuart Bingham v Fergal O'Brien

Xu Si v Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt v Jamie Wilson

Gao Yang v Kacper Filipiak

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

Fourth quarter

John Higgins v James Cahill

Fraser Patrick v Connor Benzey

Jimmy Robertson v Chen Zifan

Peter Lines v Luo Honghao

Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui

Ian Burns v Luca Brecel

Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong

Jamie Jones v Duane Jones

Sean Maddocks v Ben Hancorn

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Carrington

Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Michael White v Zhao Jianbo

Matthew Stevens v Jamie O'Neill

Ryan Day v Mark Lloyd

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Brian Ochoiski

2020 English Open odds

Judd Trump 10/3

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Mark Selby 13/2

Neil Robertson 17/2

Shaun Murphy 12/1

