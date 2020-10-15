Ronnie O'Sullivan produced breaks of 68 and 58 as he won 4-1 against Welshman Ryan Day, whose best knocks of 105 and 56 could not prevent him from an early exit in the English Open last 64 behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The world champion O'Sullivan will next face Matthew Stevens in the last 32 on Thursday afternoon, but revealed improving his technique is uppermost in his thoughts as he chases a first ranking event victory of the campaign on Sunday.

O'Sullivan claimed the title in 2017 with a 9-2 drubbing of Kyren Wilson.

“I played ok, I missed a few balls. It’s weird with no crowds, certain players need an atmosphere to get up for it," said the world number two.

"When you play a good shot you excite yourself and you don’t need the crowd to get you going. But when you are struggling you need a crowd to force you to find something. We’ve got to get used to it.

“I’m still looking for a cue action, I think as snooker players that all we really do. We’re always trying to find a way to do try to hit solid shots and play in an efficient mode.”

