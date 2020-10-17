Neil Robertson earned a place in the final of the English Open after beating Mark Selby 6-5 in a thrilling and high-quality match.

English Open English Open LIVE - Semi-final day as Robertson takes on Selby first 6 HOURS AGO

Robertson raced into a two-frame lead before Selby put together runs of 118 and 73 to draw things level.

Selby accidentally sunk a red off the black in the fifth frame, allowing his opponent back in front with a break of 58, and then a brilliant break of 134 in the sixth saw Robertson's lead restored to two frames once more.

A break of 70 saw Selby half his deficit once more, but Robertson held firm and took the next frame with another brilliant break of 129.

The Australian's resilience appeared to have reached its limits as Selby refused to give in, edging the ninth frame 71-53 before forcing a dramatic decider with a break of 51 in the tenth.

Yet Robertson found fighting form once again to edge the match and earn a place in the final with a run of 92.

He will face either Judd Trump or John Higgins in the final.

English Open Trump demolishes Wilson to reach English Open semi-finals, Robertson beats Williams 21 HOURS AGO