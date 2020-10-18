World number one Judd Trump took it right to the wire - but eventually won his tenth successive ranking event in a row, beating Neil Robertson 9-8 to lift the Steve Davis Trophy at the English Open.

He finished the match with a break of 114 - only his third century of the tournament.

In the afternoon, Trump had completely outplayed Robertson before the interval to lead 3-1, only to be met with a series of big breaks from his opponent to fall 4-3 behind.

And he had to work hard in the eighth and final frame of the session, seizing the advantage with a fine red down the rail to go in to the evening session level at 4-4 - only to see Robertson pull into a 7-4 lead.

From there Trump fought back brilliantly to establish an 8-7 lead, but a total clearance of 128 from Robertson took the match to a decider.

But Trump responded in kind, hitting that superb 114 to win an epic.

"It was a real tough final," Trump said on Eurosport afterwards. "Most of the final, Neil was probably the better player.

"I potted some stupid balls at important times... a few of them went in when I was in big trouble."

Eurosport expert Jimmy White thought the final was a wonderful spectacle, and a taster for what might follow in the rest of the season: "A fantastic match to watch, and Trump is the man to beat."

"I didn't really do too much wrong," added Robertson.

Certainly the last three finals we've played, it's been brilliant, to an amazing standard - if either of us was playing another player, we would have been the victor.

"Judd really earned it. I didn't give it away."

Trump: 'Robertson the better player in tough final'

And Eurosport expert Ronnie O'Sullivan had some words of consolation for him: "If he carries on playing like that, he's obviously going to get his name on some silverware."

But the six-time world champion also had a warning, saying that he thought Trump would maintain his level now: "He's a beast. Simple as that."

