Stuart Carrington has been forced to withdraw from the English Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

The world no. 49 had been due to play Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the ranking event, who will receive a by to the next round.

English Open Eurosport pundit Reanne Evans made MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours 10/10/2020 AT 10:16

World no 54 Sam Craigie has also had to withdraw from the tournament after coming into contact with Carrington.

Craigie had been set to face World Championship semi-finalist Anthony McGill, who will also receive a by.

English Open prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

High break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

English Open first round draw

First quarter

Mark Selby v Fan Zhengyi

Chang Bingyu v Aaron Hill

Martin O'Donnell v Ashley Carty

Jackson Page v Liang Wenbo

Joe Perry v Riley Parsons

Lukas Kleckers v Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter v Jamie Clarke

Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield

David Grace v Paul S Davison

Scott Donaldson v Andy Hicks

Barry Pinches v Andrew Higginson

Stephen Maguire v Sunny Akani

Rod Lawler v Farakh Ajaib

Zhou Yuelong v Chris Wakelin

David Lilley v Eden Sharav

Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins

Second quarter

Mark Allen v Mark King

Gerard Greene v Robbie Williams

Kurt Maflin v Peter Devlin

Jordan Brown v Lee Walker

Yan Bingtao v Alan McManus

Martin Gould v Steven Hallworth

Anthony McGill v Sam Craigie

Noppon Saengkham v Oliver Lines

Lei Peifan v Brandon Sargeant

Barry Hawkins v Igor Figueiredo

Soheil Vahedi v Joe O'Connor

David Gilbert v Rory McLeod

Daniel Wells v Mark Davis

Zhao Xintong v Pang Junxu

Tian Pengfei v Mark Joyce

Neil Robertson v Lyo Haotian

Third quarter

Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote

Amine Amiri v Yuan Sijun

Michael Holt v Jimmy White

Zak Surety v Lu Ning

Mark Williams v Allan Taylor

Simon Lichtenberg v Anthony Hamilton

Gary Wilson v Iulian Boiko

Ricky Walden v Billy Joe Castle

Nigel Bond v Ashley Hugill

Graeme Dott v Alex Ursenbacher

Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg

Stuart Bingham v Fergal O'Brien

Xu Si v Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt v Jamie Wilson

Gao Yang v Kacper Filipiak

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

Fourth quarter

John Higgins v James Cahill

Fraser Patrick v Connor Benzey

Jimmy Robertson v Chen Zifan

Peter Lines v Luo Honghao

Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui

Ian Burns v Luca Brecel

Tom Ford v Xiao Guodong

Jamie Jones v Duane Jones

Sean Maddocks v Ben Hancorn

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stuart Carrington

Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor

Jack Lisowski v Li Hang

Michael White v Zhao Jianbo

Matthew Stevens v Jamie O'Neill

Ryan Day v Mark Lloyd

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Brian Ochoiski

2020 English Open odds

Judd Trump 10/3

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Mark Selby 13/2

Neil Robertson 17/2

Shaun Murphy 12/1

English Open Gary Wilson on testing times: Why snooker Covid-19 rule change is positive news 09/10/2020 AT 09:51