Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Judd Trump seals victory over Ricky Walden

World number one Judd Trump beat Ricky Walden in the fourth round of the UK Championship. Two breaks of 50-plus helped him assert his dominance over his fellow Englishman before Walden came back. Trump will meet either Graeme Dott or Kyren Wilson in the last eight in Milton Keynes.

00:02:58, 2 views, 3 hours ago