David Gilbert compiled a sparkling 132 break on his way to securing his place at the English Open courtesy of a 4-2 qualifying win against Mohamed Ibrahim in Leicester.
The 2019 world semi-finalist opened with a break of 75 before Egypt's Ibrahim restored parity at 1-1 courtesy of a delightful effort of 109.
World No. 19 Gilbert rolled in a 80 and 132 to win three of the next four frames in booking his spot in the last 64 at the Brentwood Centre in Essex (12-18 December) live on Eurosport.
He will face Yuan Sijun for a last-32 spot after Yuan whitewashed Rebecca Kenna 4-0 boosted by three plus-50 breaks.
Anthony McGill compiled closing runs of 76, 82 and 66 to run out a 4-3 winner against David Grace – who edged out world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 in the Northern Ireland Open last 64 last week – from 3-1 behind while Ricky Walden contributed knocks of 77, 64, 91 and 103 in a 4-1 victory against Bai Langning.
McGill will face Michael White in the last 64 with Walden securing a meeting with Liam Highfield.
2006 world champion Graeme Dott lost a high-scoring encounter with Sam Craigie, who enjoyed breaks of 112, 100, 56 and 54 to progress. Craigie missed the last red in the second frame of a 112 when he was on course for a 147.
Scotsman Dott responded with 68, 54 and 77, but ultimately came up short as the Newcastle player dominated the decider.
Elsewhere, Welsh Open champion Joe Perry lost 4-1 to Cao Yupeng.
Latest English Open qualifying results
- Joe Perry 1-4 Cao Yupeng
- Lu Ning 4-2 James Cahill
- Ricky Walden 4-1 Bai Langning
- Rebecca Kenna 0-4 Yuan SiJun
- Anthony McGill 4-3 David Grace
- Graeme Dott 3-4 Sam Craigie
- David Gilbert 4-2 Mohamed Ibrahim
- Dean Young 0-4 Oliver Lines
