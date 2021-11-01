Judd Trump began the defence of his English Open title against Matthew Selt. Trump would win the match 4-1.

The 2019 world champion laid down an early marker with some exceptional shot-making, typified by an excellent long red in frame three.

Trump, who beat Neil Robertson 9–8 in the 2020 final, took control of the table with a masterful show of cue power.

The shot left Phil Studd and Neal Foulds waxing lyrical on Eurosport commentary. Studd led the praise:

There is another absolute humdinger of a red from Trump.

"Look at the action he got on the cue ball! In the end too much from a positional point of view.

Neal Foulds added that, while the shot didn't leave Trump on a colour, it still gave him control of the table.

“Yeah, it was well struck, that, wasn't it? And whatever way you look at it, he's got the advantage,” said Foulds.

So either way, it's in his favour so that's a great pot.

“It's a measure of his cue power, isn't it that he can draw the cue ball back that far, with that amount of distance between cue and object ball,” said Studd.

The Marshall Arena held the majority of tournaments during the coronavirus pandemic as the sport maintained a strict bubble, but fans are now welcome again as Trump returned to defend his title.

Mark Williams misses out after testing positive for Covid. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan will make his first appearance since his shock whitewash to Hossein Vafaei at the German Masters , butmisses out after testing positive for Covid.

Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen is also in action along with Selby, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson.

Latest draw/results

Round 1

Mon 1 Nov 10am

Anthony McGill [16] 4-1 Gao Yang [80]

[16] 4-1 Gao Yang [80] Stephen Maguire [9] 3-4 Mark King [59]

[59] Kyren Wilson [5] 4-0 Noppon Saengkham [38]

[5] 4-0 Noppon Saengkham [38] Ding Junhui [10] 4-1 Andrew Pagett [96]

Mon 1 Nov 1pm

Judd Trump [1] 4-1 Matthew Selt [33]

[1] 4-1 Matthew Selt [33] Barry Hawkins [12] v Reanne Evans (f) [115]

Shaun Murphy [6] v Duane Jones [92]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Aaron Hill [82]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 3pm

Stuart Bingham [13] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

Jack Lisowski [14] v Mark Joyce [63]

Oliver Sykes (a) v Allan Taylor [75]

Mark Selby [2] v Sanderson Lam (a)

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Mark Lloyd (a) v Paul Deaville (a)

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v David Lilley (a)

John Higgins [7] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Neil Robertson [4] v Andy Hicks [104]

Mark Allen [11] v Luca Brecel [44]

Round 2

Mon 1 Nov 7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]

Est. Mon 1 Nov 8pm

Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]

