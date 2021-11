Snooker

English Open 2021 - ‘Another absolute humdinger’ – Trump makes statement as he begins English Open defence

Judd Trump was in sterling form as he began the defence of his English Open crown. The 2019 world champion produced shot after shot of excellence. The pick of the bunch was a ‘humdinger’ in the third frame of his match against Matthew Selt. Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:00:37, an hour ago