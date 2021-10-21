When is the English Open?
The 2021 English Open takes place from November 1–7, 2021 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The sixth edition of the tournament returns to Milton Keynes with world No. 1 Judd Trump looking to defend the title he won last year when he beat Neil Robertson 9-8 in the final.
English Open
Hendry qualifies for English Open, Jimmy White beaten by Zhao
How to watch?
The event is live on Eurosport every day. Coverage on the television begins at 12:45, and the earlier matches can be watched on the Euorsport App and discovery+.
Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app or discovery+. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
What is the format?
The first, second and third rounds will all be played over best of seven frames, until the quarter finals which will see an increase to best of nine frames.
The semi-finals will be played over best of 11 frames and the best-of-17-frame final on Sunday 7 November.
Who is playing?
Qualifiers for the event took place from September 17-22 at the Barnsley Metrodome, with the Ali Carter and Graeme Dott among those confirming a first-round place. However, the qualifiers involving the top 16 players and two wildcard nominations have been held over and will take place on Monday 1 November at the final venue.
Trump, winner of the 2020 tournament, starts his defence against Matthew Salt, while Ronnie O’Sullivan faces David Lilley who replaces Igor Figueiredo after the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions.
Mark Selby kicks off his campaign against Sanderson Lam and Mark Allen, fresh off his victory at the Northern Ireland Open, will take on Belgium’s Luca Brecel.
First round draw
Judd Trump / Matthew Selt v Jimmy Robertson [48]
Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]
Anthony McGill / Gao Yang v Gerard Greene [101]
Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]
Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]
Cao Yupeng [86] v Stephen Maguire / Mark King
Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]
Chang Bingyu [93] v Mark Williams / Paul Deaville
Kyren Wilson / Noppon Saengkham v Ashley Carty [71]
Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]
Barry Hawkins / Reanne Evans v Jak Jones [65]
Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]
Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]
Fergal O'Brien [77] v Stuart Bingham / Ng On Yee
Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]
James Cahill (a) v Neil Robertson / Andy Hicks
Ronnie O'Sullivan / David Lilley v Michael Georgiou (a)
Rory McLeod [78] v Anthony Hamilton [47]
Jack Lisowski / Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke [67]
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19] v Peter Devlin [84]
Li Hang [39] v Ali Carter [22]
Stuart Carrington [51] v Mark Allen / Luca Brecel
Fraser Patrick [117] v Hossein Vafaei [40]
Joe O'Connor [56] v Shaun Murphy / Duane Jones
John Higgins / Zhao Jianbo v Oliver Lines [69]
Lu Ning [34] v Oliver Sykes / Allan Taylor
Ding Junhui / Andrew Pagett v Tian Pengfei [53]
Martin Gould [23] v Scott Donaldson [35]
Martin O'Donnell [46] v David B Gilbert [18]
Nigel Bond [64] v Yan Bingtao / Aaron Hill
Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]
Jamie Wilson [85] v Mark Selby / Sanderson Lam
Odds
To follow...
Tournament history
The tournament was established in 2016 as part of the Home Nations Series. Judd Trump is the defending champion and aiming to become a first two-time winner this year.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER UP
|SCORE
|HOST CITY
|2016
|Liang Wenbo
|Judd Trump
|9–6
|Manchester
|2017
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Kyren Wilson
|9–2
|Barnsley
|2018
|Stuart Bingham
|Mark Davies
|9–7
|Crawley
|2019
|Mark Selby
|David Gilbert
|9–1
|Crawley
|2020
|Judd Trump
|Neil Robertson
|9–0
|Milton Keynes
Prize money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £405,000
Tickets
For full details on tickets for the English Open, check out the official World Snooker website.
--
Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+
English Open
Gould overwhelms Higginson in English Open qualifiers, Ning shocks Day
English Open
Gilbert eases through at English Open, Thepchaiya makes 139 in whitewash