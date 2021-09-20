David Gilbert completed a 4-2 win over David Grace to reach the last 64 of the English Open with breaks of 70, 107 and 50 securing his progress in the qualifying round in Milton Keynes.

World number 18 Gilbert saw Grace restore parity at 2-2 with a 66, but the Championship League winner dominated the final two frames to reach the televised stage LIVE on Eurosport.

The English Open returns to the Marshall Arena between 1-7 November with the opening matches involving the world's top 16 held over until the venue.

English Open McLeod shocks Liang in English Open qualifying YESTERDAY AT 14:38

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made three centuries earlier on Monday as he cruised into the main draw for the English Open with a 4-0 whitewash of Jamie O’Neill.

'There's a cracking red' - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh gets off to blistering start

The 36-year-old made breaks of 123, 82, 139 and 105 as he restricted his opponent to just 34 points.

Since reaching the World Open final in 2019, Thepchaiya has faded as a force and failed to progress beyond the fourth round at any event last season.

However, he remains one of the Tour’s most exciting players and is hard to stop when he finds this sort of rhythm.

Matthew Stevens was a surprise casualty as he went down 4-3 to Peter Devlin, while Li Hang was a 4-1 winner over fellow Chinese Si Jiahui.

Two-time world finalist Ali Carter progressed with a 4-1 win over Fan Zhengyi boosted by knocks of 76 and a 91.

Former German Masters winner Anthony Hamilton was a 4-2 winner over Louis Heathcote as he rolled in a break of 109 in the opening frame.

English Open qualifying results

Jamie Clarke 4-2 Zak Surety

4-2 Zak Surety Li Hang 4-1 Si Jiahui

4-1 Si Jiahui Matthew Stevens 3-4 Peter Devlin

Ali Carter 4-1 Fan Zhengyi

4-1 Fan Zhengyi Anthony Hamilton 4-2 Louis Heathcote

4-2 Louis Heathcote Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-0 Jamie O'Neill

4-0 Jamie O'Neill Stuart Carrington 3-2 Hammad Miah

David Gilbert 4-2 David Grace

English Open Dale beaten by Chang in English Open qualifying as Brown crashes out 18/09/2021 AT 14:34