Dominic Dale’s bid to reach the final stages of the English Open ended in disappointment as he was comprehensively beaten by Chang Bingyu in qualifying in Barnsley.

Dale made a bright start by taking the opening frame, but from that point on the game belonged to his 19-year-old opponent.

After levelling the match, Chang took a scrappy third frame to edge ahead.

English Open Perfect safety shot from Yuan Sijun YESTERDAY AT 14:38

Dale had control of the fourth, with Chang requiring snookers. The Chinese player got them and won a safety battle on the colours to secure a cushion.

Chang wrapped up the contest in style, stroking in a superb 111 to wrap up a 4-1 win and a place in the final stages in Milton Keynes next month.

A break of 125 in the final frame was the highlight of Cao Yupeng’s 4-0 win over Mitchell Mann, while Xu Si rallied from 2-1 down to win three frames on the spin for a 4-2 win over Jamie Jones.

Jak Jones made an excellent break of 91 to wrap up a 4-2 win over Bai Langning.

English Open Trump to face Selt, O'Sullivan paired with Figueiredo at English Open 25/08/2021 AT 15:47