Dominic Dale’s bid to reach the final stages of the English Open ended in disappointment as he was comprehensively beaten by Chang Bingyu in qualifying in Barnsley.
Dale made a bright start by taking the opening frame, but from that point on the game belonged to his 19-year-old opponent.
After levelling the match, Chang took a scrappy third frame to edge ahead.
English Open
Perfect safety shot from Yuan Sijun
Dale had control of the fourth, with Chang requiring snookers. The Chinese player got them and won a safety battle on the colours to secure a cushion.
Chang wrapped up the contest in style, stroking in a superb 111 to wrap up a 4-1 win and a place in the final stages in Milton Keynes next month.
A break of 125 in the final frame was the highlight of Cao Yupeng’s 4-0 win over Mitchell Mann, while Xu Si rallied from 2-1 down to win three frames on the spin for a 4-2 win over Jamie Jones.
Jak Jones made an excellent break of 91 to wrap up a 4-2 win over Bai Langning.
English Open
Trump to face Selt, O'Sullivan paired with Figueiredo at English Open
Northern Ireland Open
'I will do it again' – Trump enjoys memorable splash in pool