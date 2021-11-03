Ronnie O’Sullivan overcame a terrible start to his clash with Michael Georgiou to advance to the last 32 of the English Open with a 4-1 win.

The world number three has questioned the format of the Home Nations Series, suggesting he is not in love with them. As such, it’s not always clear which O’Sullivan will show up at the table.

He said following his win over David Lilley in the previous round that he was looking forward to a good week - which suggested he was fully focused on going deep in the tournament.

That did not look to be the case judged on his opening frame against Georgiou, but he shook it off to stroke in three centuries in setting up a meeting with Anthony Hamilton.

The opening frame was an alarming one for O’Sullivan fans, as he set the tone by hitting the blue full in the face from the break-off. What followed was a catalogue of errors, which came as a surprise as he looked impressive in disposing of Lilley in the previous round.

Georgiou seemed a little shocked at being handed so many chances, but he eventually converted to secure only the fourth frame of his career against O’Sullivan.

The underdog had a chance in the second frame, but he did not take the opening and O’Sullivan stepped in with a brilliant 82. It was a case of the ridiculous to the sublime.

The sublime was improved on in the third frame, as O’Sullivan made a total clearance of 127 - the 1,111th century of his storied career.

O’Sullivan scaled similar heights in the fourth frame, with his cue-ball control jaw-droppingly good in a clearance of 129.

Georgiou attempted to engage O'Sullivan in a safety battle in the fifth frame, and he at least secured a bit of table time. It only delayed the inevitable as the six-time world champion knocked a stunning red into the right middle and in the blink of an eye he'd won frame and match with a break of 108 - with Eurosport commentator David Hendon describing the display as 'a little like a Ferrari on a cold morning' as he took time to warm up but was all class at the end.

