All set for the quarter-finals

We are ready for the last eight of the English Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Judd Trump is first up against Mark King with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Luca Brecel this afternoon.

Kyren Wilson meets Neil Robertson tonight with John Higgins facing Yan Bingtao.

O'Sullivan at brilliant best to sweep Clarke and reach quarter-finals, Trump through

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the English Open with a 4-0 win over Jamie Clarke on Thursday night.

The former world number one hit 50 or more in each of his four frames, and had an average shot time of just under 16 seconds as he raced around the table.

World number one Judd Trump reached the last eight after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ross Muir.

O'Sullivan talks rolling over highest breaks and his improved tip

