Premium Snooker English Open | 2. Runde 12:45-17:00

COMMENTS START AT 12:45

Ad

DAY 1 RECAP

English Open 'Stick me in the car park, I don't care!' - O'Sullivan responds to Wilson table complaints 10 HOURS AGO

Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins all made it through on day 1 of the English Open in Milton Keynes on Monday.

“I just want a bit of time on table one, to be honest, Dave,” began the four-time ranking event winner.

“I feel like I can't remember the last time I played on television. So yeah, it would be nice to rack up that experience again. And I feel like as a world number five, I'd like to be on there a little bit more.

‘The game needs to let new characters come through’ – Wilson hits out at perceived lack of exposure

Asked whether his lack of time on the main table bothered him, Wilson was emphatic.

Yeah, I'm sick and tired of seeing the same faces all the time. I feel like I've done enough to warrant being on table one.

"And, you know, the game needs to sort of let new characters come through.

The 29-year-old then joked that he might go to extreme lengths to secure the sought-after spot on the main table.

I might start playing snooker naked – that might start getting me on table 1 a little bit more.

‘You have to earn it!’ - Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson ‘naked’ jibe

“I was in his position for eight or nine years until I became world champion and won all the events,” began Trump.

“I was doing exactly what he was doing. And I felt like I was hard done by Ronnie [O’Sullivan], Mark Selby and everyone who was on that match table. I'd be the player on table three at the back.

You have to earn it, you've got to win the world championship, you got to be number one, you have to get up there.

“Otherwise, you're kind of relying on the other players not playing at the same time as you. So unless he wins the big events, he's not probably going to be there.”

Trump began the defence of his title with a resounding 4-1 win against Selt in the early afternoon but it was a less straightforward affair for world champion Mark Selby, who beat amateur Sanderson Lam 4-2.

ROUND 2

Tue 2 No v 10am

Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]

Anthony McGill [16] v Gerard Greene [101]

Cao Yupeng [86] v Mark King [59]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Ashley Carty [71]

Tue 2 Nov 1pm

Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]

Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Jak Jones [65]

Jamie Wilson [85] v Mark Selby [2]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 3pm

Judd Trump [1] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

Chang Bingyu [93] v Lloyd / Deaville

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]

Tue 2 Nov 7pm

Fergal O'Brien [77] v Stuart Bingham [13]

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]

J Higgins / Zhao Jianbo v Oliver Lines [69]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 8pm

Mark Joyce [63] v Jamie Clarke [67]

Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]

---

Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

English Open 'That is a fantastic shot' - O'Sullivan produces sensational shot in win over Lilley 11 HOURS AGO