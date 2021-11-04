Premium Snooker English Open | 3. Runde 12:45-17:00

Trump not at his best but has enough in tank to see off Hallworth to reach last-16

Judd Trump overcame some sloppy moments to beat Steven Hallworth 4-1 and book his ticket into the last-16 of the English Open.

The 32-year-old is looking to retain the title he won in dramatic fashion last year, and he was last on the main table at the Marshall Arena on Wednesday having seen big rivals Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson deliver impressive wins earlier in the day.

The performance in beating Hallworth was not as impressive as O’Sullivan’s century barrage against Michael Georgiou , but it was a win hinting at more in the tank as he seeks his 23rd ranking title.

'I'd rather be docked a frame' - O'Sullivan on being mentally prepared for matches

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed that it can be difficult to get in the correct frame of mind with the unpredictable times of his matches at tournaments.

The Rocket put in another blistering performance in his English Open second round victory over Michael Georgiou, rattling off three centuries in a row to claim a 4-1 win.

However, the match was not without its issues for the 2017 winner who lost the first frame having made a number of uncharacteristic errors.

O'Sullivan was provisionally scheduled to start his match at 3pm however, had to wait for the conclusion of the Shaun Murphy and Joe O'Connor match beforehand.

Speaking afterwards , O’Sullivan told Eurosport’s Rachel Casey not knowing exactly when he will be playing impacts his mental preparation for matches.

“I felt nervous at the start,” the six-time world champion admitted. “I was over having something to eat and it was like 4-2 (between Murphy and O'Connor) and I just had to rush over.

“I had seven minutes to get ready and come in and was obviously a bit rushed and stuff like that.”

'Even by his standards, this has been a treat' - O'Sullivan's remarkable 127 break against Georgiou

Order of play

Round 2

Thur 4 Nov 1pm

Jamie Clarke [67] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19]

Li Hang [39] v Luca Brecel [44]

Fraser Patrick [117] v Shaun Murphy [6]

Chris Wakelin [61] v Mark Selby [2]

Thur 4 Nov 3pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

John Higgins [7] v Lu Ning [34]

Ding Junhui [10] v Martin Gould [23]

David B Gilbert [18] v Yan Bingtao [15]

Round 3

Thur 4 Nov Time TBC

Judd Trump [1] v Ross Muir (a)

Mark King [59] v Zhao Xintong / Deaville

Kyren Wilson [5] v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Neil Robertson [4]

R O'Sullivan / Hamilton v J Clarke / Un-Nooh

Li Hang / Brecel v Patrick / S Murphy

J Higgins / Lu Ning v Ding Junhui / Gould

D B Gilbert / Yan Bingtao v C Wakelin / Selby

- - -

