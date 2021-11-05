Time for a quicker break than the Rocket makes

We will be back at 6:45pm tonight with a couple of classic matches at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Robertson against Wilson and Higgins taking on Yan in a repeat of the Masters final. Should be quite a night. For now, it is well done to King and the King for their respective victories today. See you then.

O'Sullivan still troubled by tip

"Confidence-wise, I'm hitting the ball as well as I can. It is like trying to win the marathon with a pair of heavy boots on. I can't be as creative or as aggressive as I would like to be. When I'm playing muppets, it's no problem, but not the good guys."

English Open quarter-final results

Judd Trump 3-5 Mark King

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 Luca Brecel

5-1 Luca Brecel Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson

John Higgins v Yan Bingtao

O'Sullivan 5-1 Brecel (0-0)

A 90 break from O'Sullivan. He wins 5-1 with a quite sublime display of potting and break-building.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (55-0)

Missed one long pot in nine attempts. Speaks for itself really. Just finishing matters off.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (35-0)

Could be a big century to finish this match off. Brecel has done well to take a frame off the former English Open champion.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (20-0)

This has been so good from O'Sullivan today. Different level when he is in this mood.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (2-0)

Another brilliant long red from O'Sullivan gives him control of the table. He rolls up behind the yellow and all the reds are out in the open. A brilliant shot from Brecel to screw back to the baulk end of the table. Well played, but seconds later O'Sullivan rolls in a long red. Chance to win frame and match.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (0-0)

Rocket on brink of 84th appearance in a ranking event semi-final. Which shows you how much consistency he has enjoyed over his 29-year career.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Brecel (0-0)

This has been sustained excellence from O'Sullivan. Highly impressive from the six-times world champion as he closes in on the semi-finals. Needs one more frame to confirm his spot in the last four on Saturday.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Brecel (37-22)

Could be an interesting little change in the narrative here. Rocket seemed poised for a break that would carry him 4-1 ahead, but red with the rest stayed up on 33. Chance for Brecel to redeem himself, but he breaks down among the balls. Bad miss and that could be costly.

Brecel puts his best foot forward

Cracking pair of shoes well sported by Brecel.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Brecel (12-1)

Cracking double from the 'Belgian Bullet' but he fails to drop in the black. O'Sullivan slams home a stunning red to add to Brecel's feeling of a squandered chance.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Brecel (0-0)

So the boys are back on the baize with O'Sullivan two frames away from a possible dust-up with John Higgins or Yan Bingtao in the semi-finals on Saturday.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Brecel (0-0)

O'Sullivan 2-1 Brecel (69-1)

A nice 69 from the GOAT. A 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval in less than 45 minutes. Needs two more frames.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Brecel (25-1)

O'Sullivan also getting the rub of the green here with some positional shots. Being so good and lucky isn't great news for Brecel.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Brecel (0-0)

Has been a superb response this from the world number 46. Looks like it is going to be a one-visit response. Back to 2-1 behind. Very high standard with a break of 94.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Brecel (0-34)

First chance of the match to Brecel after O'Sullivan can't cut in a red to a centre pocket, but out of position straight away. Difficult to get in stroke, but nice recovery yellow from the Belgian player.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Brecel (0-0)

On a different level here O'Sullivan. Just delivering a snooker tutorial so far. Doesn't look like missing. 41 from the Rocket to go with his earlier 56.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Brecel (56-0)

O'Sullivan with another sharp visit of 56 before he plays a timely safety shot via the yellow. Brecel frozen out of the contest so far.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Brecel (43-0)

O'Sullivan has started this match quite brilliantly. Seeing all the balls and all the shots. No tip troubles today,

O'Sullivan 1-0 Brecel (18-0)

Loose safety shot from Brecel and O'Sullivan drops in a lovely red and black. Suddenly back among the balls and threatening to cut loose.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Brecel (0-0)

54 and 85 from O'Sullivan and that is a 1-0 lead for the six-times world champion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Brecel (54-0)

A quickfire 54 from O'Sullivan. Brecel can't bury a red from distance and you would expect the Rocket to claim the opening frame in this, his 128th ranking event quarter-final.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Brecel (17-0)

O'Sullivan pops in a lovely long red to get the party started. Decent crowd in the house for this contest.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Brecel (0-0)

So almost ready to go with this second quarter-final. One win apiece for each man over the best-of-nine frames in their only two matches. Brecel actually edged O'Sullivan 5-4 on his way to winning the China Championship in 2017. That was also in the last eight.

The moment King toppled Trump

King thrilled after ending Trump reign

"Judd weren't at his best, but nor was I to be fair," said King. "When you get chances and Judd is not firing on all cylinders, you have to capitalise and I think I did. To be 2-0 up and 2-2 at the interval, I was happy. To still be here is just brilliant."

Trump 3-5 King

King slams home a red from distance and King has defeated the defending champion Trump. Superb victory for the former Northern Ireland Open winner. Not flashy, but mightily effective. He will face Kyren Wilson or Neil Robertson in the last four.

Trump 3-4 King (16-69)

King needing one more red for victory in this battle. He's claimed two frames on black balls this afternoon. Would be his first win over Trump since 2011.

Trump 3-4 King (15-65)

Trump 3-4 King (15-65)

King almost over the line, but doesn't land ideally on a red from the yellow. Needs one more red to end Trump's hopes here. 50 clear with four reds left up.

Trump 3-4 King (15-38)

A huge fluke for King this time. And he has landed on the blue. Another chance for the Romford man to take out this frame and match. Can he hold his nerve?

Trump 3-4 King (15-32)

All there for the taking for King, but he runs out of position on 32. Great chance to win frame and match, but looks like Trump will return to the table.

Trump 3-4 King (15-1)

Trump sees a red fail to drop bending white around the pink. Wow, what a result this could be. King could claim the victory here and now. Up to 40 in the live rankings, but 54 at the moment in the world. Would be a seismic shock here.

Trump 3-4 King (0-0)

Some inspired play from King to nudge himself ahead in the match.

Trump 3-4 King (0-0)

The king of steals! Where do you start with that one? Trump had two attempts at frame ball. Couldn't get over the line. King almost produced the best clearance of the week, but failed on the blue, tough pot from the side cushion. But he got a second chance due to a loose Trump safety shot and slotted blue, pink and black to win the frame 57-56. It is 4-3 to the man from Romford. Not so much rolling back the years as rolling back the blacks.

Trump 3-3 King (7-0)

Trump rolls in behind the black at the baulk end of the table. King in a spot of trouble and then some, but he produces a brilliant four-cushion escape to get out of the snooker. Trump can't slot a red to centre and we are back involved in a tough old safety joust.

Trump 3-3 King (0-0)

Comes down to a best-of-three frame duel for a place in the last four.

Trump 3-2 King (37-81)

King is going to pinch this frame after a tough battle. Two nice pots on the reds to leave Trump needing snookers. Fair play to him. Never wilted after that Trump run of frames. All level at 3-3 here.

Trump 3-2 King (37-53)

At least King is back in front in this frame. Two reds along the top cushion behind the black which Trump hits at the second attempt.

Trump 3-2 King (37-16)

King manages to drop in a plant after Trump misses a long red. Nice little shot, but tough to make a winning surge to the line with the reds not favourably placed.

Trump 3-2 King (16-15)

Breaks down on 15 after he was forced to attempt a long green. Trump left among the balls as he comes to the table bidding to go two up with a possible three to play, but he then sees a red wriggle out along the top cushion. King fails to connect with the cut. Neither man looking overly convincing, but Trump the likelier scorer.

Trump 3-2 King (0-14)

A corking long red from King at the outset of this frame. Brilliant shot from the Romford man. Vital that he cashes in on that brilliance.

Trump 3-2 King (0-0)

All starting to go a bit wrong out there for King. Sees a white drop to a centre pocket and that sets up Trump for a rapid run of 63. It is suddenly 3-2 to Trump in the race to five.

Trump 2-2 King (16-8)

Trump slams a double into centre pocket, but opts for safety shot on the black. No value in rolling it in.

Trump 2-2 King (15-8)

Trump slots a long red from the King break-off shot, but he gets a kick on the black which fails to drop. Chance for King to really benefit from that, but he is out of position from potting black between jaws. Tries a red to a green bag, but it narrowly fails to drop.

Trump strikes it lucky

How big a moment will this prove to be for Trump?

Trump 2-2 King (0-0)

A break of 84 from Trump. A fine break from the world number one. It is all square at 2-2.

Trump 1-2 King (60-0)

Some superb recovery pots from Trump in this break. All looking a bit ominous this for King. The interval might not be coming at a bad time.

Trump 1-2 King (17-0)

Not straightforward as the black is out of commission, but gets the first bite at the cherry in this fourth frame.

Trump 1-2 King (8-0)

That fluke could be such a pivotal moment of the match. Trump slams in a plant early in the frame. Confident shot and he has the chance to score here.

Trump 1-2 King (0-0)

So big frame coming up before the mid-session interval.

Trump 0-2 King (76-39)

A fluke on the final red really makes the difference for Trump with that frame in the balance and only 14 points between them. King fought back well, but the world number one scrambles over the line at the business end of the frame. Back to 2-1 behind.

Trump 0-2 King (53-0)

A nice contribution of 52 from Trump before he rattles in a crunching red seconds later. No colour to follow as he pushes the yellow safe.

Trump 0-2 King (44-0)

This looks ripe for one-visit snooker from Trump. Break moves effortlessly to 44.

Trump 0-2 King (24-0)

Blistering opening red from Trump. Real quality stuff from the Juddernaut. Looking to make the early running here in this third frame.

Trump 0-2 King (0-0)

King not here to make up the numbers. Has come to do a job today and so far the tactics are working to perfection.

Trump 0-1 King (47-56)

Trump goes for pink along top cushion. Played with safety in mind. Trump needs pink, King both balls. Trump then misses a fine cut on the pink and he has left this over the hole. In goes the pink and King has chance of a 2-0 lead. He slots the black with ease. There you go. A 2-0 lead for the Essex man.

Trump 0-1 King (47-43)

King leaves Trump on the crucial final red which he sinks from distance. Chance to level at 1-1 as yellow, green, brown and blue drop. Pink is the problem ball.

Trump 0-1 King (29-43)

King's safety game is not too shabby. And his long game is holding up. In goes another long red. One red left up. Still anybody's frame, but King in the box seat.

Trump 0-1 King (29-40)

Neither man making hay while the sun shines in Milton Keynes, but King is scrapping away like the battler he is. Would dearly love to eke out this second frame.

Trump 0-1 King (22-16)

Another lovely long red from King to give himself a scoring chance in this second frame. How many can he make here? Chance to get a good lead at least. But he has missed a pink off the spot. Real unforced error that.

Trump 0-1 King (1-12)

But he misses a red before break had chance to develop. Real chance to score wasted there. Can't miss too many of these balls against Trump.

Trump 0-1 King (1-5)

Fine long red by King and he rolls up behind the brown. Trump is short of pace attempting to roll to the reds. Another chance for the Romford man to score a few points.

Trump 0-1 King (1-0)

Lovely trademark opening red from distance by Trump, but no colour to follow. King's long potting under pressure is also going to be a key part of this match.

Trump 0-1 King (0-0)

Vital that the world number 54 scores among the balls when he gets the chance. Which he has done in that first frame. Remember these matches the first to five frames.

Trump 0-0 King (28-65)

King is going to take this frame. King in with a lovely 65 to start. Missed a red to a centre pocket, but Trump broke down on 28. Very positive start from the former Northern Ireland Open champion.

Trump 0-0 King (0-42)

By modern standards, this is a fine chance for King to put some distance between himself and the world number one.

Trump 0-0 King (0-8)

Trump fails to sink a long red and King is off and running with the first chance of the day.

Trump 0-0 King (0-0)

Not a bad atmosphere for a Friday afternoon lunchtime. The boys are on the baize. King to break off this one.

Around the tables

Here are the results from last night's last-16 matches.

Judd Trump 4-1 Ross Muir

4-1 Ross Muir Mark King 4-0 Paul Deaville

4-0 Paul Deaville Kyren Wilson 4-1 Robbie Williams

4-1 Robbie Williams Mark Davis 3-4 Neil Robertson

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 Jamie Clarke

4-0 Jamie Clarke Luca Brecel 4-2 Fraser Patrick

4-2 Fraser Patrick John Higgins 4-1 Ding Junhui

4-1 Ding Junhui Mark Selby 3-4 Yan Bingtao

Trump 0-0 King (0-0)

Trump is 13-2 clear of King on their career head-to-heads. King's last win over Trump came in the 2011 Championship League when he won 3-1.

All set for the quarter-finals

We are ready for the last eight of the English Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Judd Trump is first up against Mark King with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Luca Brecel this afternoon.

Kyren Wilson meets Neil Robertson tonight with John Higgins facing Yan Bingtao.

All matches are played over the best of nine frames.

O'Sullivan at brilliant best to sweep Clarke and reach quarter-finals, Trump through

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the English Open with a 4-0 win over Jamie Clarke on Thursday night.

The former world number one hit 50 or more in each of his four frames, and had an average shot time of just under 16 seconds as he raced around the table.

World number one Judd Trump reached the last eight after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ross Muir.

O'Sullivan talks rolling over highest breaks and his improved tip

Coming this Saturday...

