TUESDAY RECAP

"You dream of that performance," said four-times ranking event quarter-finalist Wakelin after restricting Hendry to only 18 points and six pots after four frames of flawless snooker at the Marshall Arena.

"Playing like that in front of a crowd, playing against one of your idols. I'm really pleased with how I played."

"I'm enjoying the process, my game is improving all the time on the practice table," said Hendry , who is competing on the second year of a two-year invitational wildcard

"I know that kind of means nothing, but when I first started with [my coach] Stephen Feeney, I wanted to get back to enjoying playing snooker again even if it was on the practice table.

The ultimate goal is to play one more match at the Crucible. To qualify for that would be incredible. All these matches are part of the process, and getting me comfortable in arenas again.

"One thing you never stop missing as a sportsman is the buzz you get from a crowd. I'm enjoying the process," Hendry told Eurosport.

There was better news for Hendry's fellow Scot John Higgins, who reached the third round and a meeting with Lu Ning after cruising to a 4-0 whitewash over Oliver Lines.

ORDER OF PLAY

Wed 3 Nov 10am

Rory McLeod [78] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

Li Hang [39] v Ali Carter [22]

Fraser Patrick [117] v Hossein Vafaei [40]

Nigel Bond [64] v Yan Bingtao [15]

Wed 3 Nov 1pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19] v Peter Devlin [84]

Joe O'Connor [56] v Shaun Murphy [6]

Lu Ning [34] v Allan Taylor [75]

Ding Junhui [10] v Tian Pengfei [53]

Wed 3 Nov 3pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Michael Georgiou (a)

Stuart Carrington [51] v Luca Brecel [44]

Martin Gould [23] v Scott Donaldson [35]

Martin O'Donnell [46] v David Gilbert [18]

Wed 3 Nov 7pm

Anthony McGill [16] v Ross Muir (a)

Tom Ford [24] v Mark King [59]

Mark Davis [49] v Fergal O'Brien [77]

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Neil Robertson [4]

Wed 3 Nov 8pm

Judd Trump [1] v Steven Hallworth [70]

Zhao Xintong [25] v Paul Deaville (a)

Kyren Wilson [5] v Ben Woollaston [52]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Robbie Williams [68]

- - -

