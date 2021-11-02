Higgins 1-0 Lines (0-37)

But another bad, bad miss from Lines. Routine red doesn't drop and that is a gift to Christmas. Well, can't keep fluffing his lines like this surely.

An early 36 from the underdog and Higgins can't punish him by butchering a long-range red. Nice red to middle then from Lines and he is back at the table with chance to restore parity at 1-1.

Higgins 1-0 Lines

A superb 89 break from Higgins and that is 1-0 to the Scot. Lines heavily punished for that missed red. Can't afford too many more like those.

Higgins 0-0 Lines (23-11)

Big chance for Lines to score a few points, but the world number 69 misses a red bridging over another ball. Expected that to drop. And so did Higgins as he leaps out of his chair. Back at the table quite quickly.

Higgins 0-0 Lines (23-0)

Nice red from the Scotsman and he then rolls in a blue with the rest. But comes a cropper with the rest seconds later as the break breaks down on 23. Disappointing end to that contribution. What can Lines offer in response?

Higgins 0-0 Lines (11-0)

Higgins looking sharp and is off to a fine start after slotting a long red. Chance to make a few points in the opening frame.

Ready to get the ball rolling

First up tonight is four-times world champion John Higgins against Oliver Lines before his fellow Scot Stephen Hendry takes on Chris Wakelin. Elsewhere, 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham meets Fergal O'Brien as the battle for a last-32 spot heats up in freezing Milton Keynes.

That's your lot for this afternoon

Join us again at 6.45 GMT for the evening sesh!

Judd speaks

He's starting games well but one or two shots are making him fight to win, "very minor details" that he says are lapses of concentration. To win today, he had to get hold of his safety game, which he did, and he's happy to have his brother there with him along with his friend Darren. Hi Dazzler!

Judd Trump beats Jimmy Robertson 4-2!

He meets Steven Hallworth next.

Trump 3-2 Robertson (54-15)

It's Judd in next, the next red taking him out of sight.

Trump 3-2 Robertson (53-15)

But it's not! Judd runs out of position so makes do with a snooker behind the aforementioned pink, and when, following a safety exchange, he clips home a nice red, he sees the white disappear into the yellow pocket! Jimmy, though, can't capitalise, missing the long starter that's left him ... and then he drops home a red into the middle, only to see the white drift into right corner! This game! So Judd gets away, but he'll need one of the two difficult reds that are left to make sure and he can't disturb either at this visit; Jimmy now needs a snooker

Trump 3-2 Robertson (32-4)

Judd misses a plant to nothing and Jimmy has a shy at one of the reds involved, missing and sticking Judd in. There's a lot of work to be done - the pink is near the blue spot and the black has reds around it, but there are enough loose balls to make me think this is frame and match.

Trump 3-2 Robertson (12-4)

It's Jimmy in next, but he's not got great position on the next red and the awkward bridging that confronts him prevents him trying to pot blue to yellow pocket. He compounds the problem by leaving Judd a chance, but is saved when a flick off a stray red denies him a colour.

Trump 3-2 Robertson (11-0)

Judd finds a nasty little plant - the balls aren't that close nor is it straight - but he sinks it nonetheless He can't parlay it into a chance, though, so plays down the table to initiate another safety exchange.

Trump 3-2 Robertson

Judd misses a brown to the yellow pocket but a run of 111 is more than enough. That was beautiful to watch.

Trump 2-2 Robertson (72-0)

On which point so has Judd, who missed that red with the rest when frame four was at his mercy. But this is just devastating competence, the white totally in thrall to his brilliance.

Trump 2-2 Robertson (30-0)

Jimmy's done really well to force his way back into this because the errors he made in the first two frames must've been debilitating. But Judd hardly ever loses a best of seven and he's in first in what's no a best of three, looking as solid as ever.

Trump 2-2 Robertson

Jimmy needs all remaining reds for the frame, one of which is close to the right rail. He tidies up everything else and drops behind it off the black; this is frame ball. He strokes it in calmly, but takes his mind off the black that follows and misses it off its spot. What a huge error that could be, given who he's up against. Trump clips off the yellow and green, before tucking Jimmy in behind the pink. It's a good effort from Judd, but Jimmy escapes; Trump then goes in-off, turns it in, and we're all square!

Trump 2-1 Robertson (32-22)

This isn't good for Jimmy; he catches the blue full ball from a safety, and he's left Judd a straight jab at a red with the rest into the bottom left. A clunking heavy contact on the blue looks certain to end the break, until Judd makes a superb plant into the bottom right to regain position. There was a good six inches between the reds there, and the plant wasn't lined up straight either. That's a superb shot, but the break ends abruptly when Trump misses a routine red with the rest to the bottom right. Jimmy's in again, and needs to make this visit count.

Trump 2-1 Robertson (12-14)

Judd strokes in a deadweight long red into the green pocket to start the fourth, and he’s plum on the blue. It looks for all the world that there’s a heavy visit incoming, until Judd takes his eye of a routine black off its spot and leaves it hanging in the jaws of the bottom left. Now then Jimmy, can you step in and capitalise? No is the curt answer, as his response breaks down on 14 before he plays back up to baulk.

Trump 2-1 Robertson

Jimmy lands gun barrel straight on the pink. He pots it, racking up the half-ton in the process, before screwing back for a difficult red down the left rail. It's a tricky one but Jimmy drops it right in the middle of the pocket. That mini-crisis is over, and a total of 69 gets Jimmy on the board.

Trump 2-0 Robertson (21-41)

Judd's lead is soon toast as Jimmy starts cobbling points together. There's not much to do with the cue ball to register a sizeable visit here, and he might be able to finish this in one hit. He has to go up for the green off one of the reds, but a nice positional shot thereafter takes him over 40 and he's looking good here.

Trump 2-0 Robertson (21-5)

Again, Jimmy leaves a long one off the break and again, Judd spanks it home. Quickly, he splatters the pack, but a red blocks off the black forcing him to take pink to middle, which he does. But he's chasing and has to gently swerve around the blue to tap home a red to middle ... and he doesn't get enough on it! This is a huge chance for Jimmy! He'll know it, though - can he hold his nerve?

Trump 2-0 Robertson

Judd's barely had to do anything - well, other than clear balls away, which is something - but what I mean by that is Jimmy's made it easy for him.

Trump 1-0 Robertson (73-8)

Jimmy looks extremely huffy as Judd secures the frame and well he might. That miss was a disaster, and he's halfway home in no time at all.

Trump 1-0 Robertson (1-8)

Jimmy rolls home a starter but misses a straight red to left corner and again, he'll be fearing the worst.

Trump 1-0 Robertson

And there we go.

Trump 0-0 Robertson (46-15)

But then Jimmy misses a black off its spot! Eeesh! That's going to cost him! It's costing him now!

Trump 0-0 Robertson (15-15)

Ahahahahaha! Jimmy leaves a long one off the break and Judd smashes it to right corner, then sets about accumulating points. But he quickly runs out of position and has to play safe. And it's Jimmy who gets the next chance, looking decent around the black spot.

Here they come!

Coming up next

Judd Trump [1] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

Do not mind if we do.

Mark Selby beats Jamie Wilson 4-1!

That was an entertaining match, the difference Mark's ability to ignore potting errors and play a telling safety. He plays Hendry or Wakelin next.

Selby 3-1 Wilson (73-0)

Yup, this is over. Mark does make an error, underhitting a red down the rail that makes the black harder than necessary, but a gentle cut drains it and there we go.

Selby 3-1 Wilson (22-0)

A loose safety from Jamie hands Mark the table and this could be curtains.

Selby 3-1 Wilson

Jamie nearly flukes the brown but leaves it and Mark rolls it home. Blue and pink follow to secure the frame, but Jamie is giving a decent account of himself.

Selby 2-1 Wilson (48-42)

Which it does. Mark develops it off the green, but full not half-ball, so he can only play safe. But not very well, so Jamie takes on the pot as he takes on all the pots, missing it by a way but not leaving it. The chase for it is on.

Selby 2-1 Wilson (45-42)

But it's not to be. Trying to hold for a red, Jamie catches a cut on the black much too thick, returning to his seat just two points behind. He leaves nothing though, and when he returns to the table, he hammers down another terrific red, disturbing one of the two others left in the process! But a poor positional shot makes a blue into left corner harder than it needs to be ... and he misses it by plenty, so is now relying on the brown, which is close to black cush, to save the frame for him.

Selby 2-1 Wilson (36-10)

Mark plays a lovely shot, seeing home the green and coming off the side cushion into the pack. They split beautifully ... but for the fact he winds up on nothing, and plays a decent safety. So Jamie takes on a red, close to right corner but a long way away and needing a very precise contact to see it down ... and down it goes! This is a real chance for 2-2!

Selby 2-1 Wilson (16-1)

Jamie splatters the pack and doesn't get a good cue-ball, but flukes one that possibly saves the frame. Except he then takes on a difficult brown, hammering it against the far jaw of the middle pocket, and Mark is quickly about the black spot potting balls.

Selby 2-1 Wilson (58-63)

Mark pots the brown very nicely, gets on the blue, sees off the pink ... and he misses the black! What a crazy frame this is! It's over the hole; Jamie won't miss this!

Selby 2-0 Wilson (43-63)

Nooooo! Jamie catches the brown trying to pot the green and snookers Mark, who takes the blue as a free ball; he's now back in the frame, needing just one snooker, and then OH MY DAYS! Playing the green a second time, Jamie catches the pink which is close to it, and he's having a proper shocker here. Perhaps the brown, close to the bottom cushion, will save him, or the black, stuck on its own cushion, but if not, his grandkids are going to have nightmares about this fame.

Selby 2-0 Wilson (28-61)

Eeesh! Mark disturbs the final red off a blue, nudging it over the middle. But with the white below it, he's gone a centimetre too far, so has to try it to the yellow pocket and clips the cushion too early. Jamie quickly drains it to leave Mark needing a snooker,and he's going to get on the board! Well done him!

Selby 2-0 Wilson (22-58)

Jamie's not quite as precise as you need to be at this level but he cobbles together a decent run thanks to some decent recovery pots and soon enough he's contemplating frame-ball. But then he overcuts the black needing just it and one more red! Oh no! This game! Mark responds to this oversight as compassionately as you'd expect, sending down an opening red, and though the remaining balls aren't easy, you expect him to disappear them nevertheless.

Selby 2-0 Wilson (8-16)

The white slides off the cluster en route back to baulk, pulling up and allowing Mark to drain a starter with the rest. A pink then a red, off which he rattles the pack, but the black will also require the rest and he clips it too thick! This is a chance for Jamie, who quickly gets himself away.

Selby 2-0 Wilson

A run of 77 and Mark's halfway there. He's not at his best yet, but his ability to hit that baulk cushion is without peer.

Selby 1-0 Wilson (61-14)

Mark compiles a decent lead but runs out of position so has to panel a blue, hoping to disturb a red. He can't make it happen, but as ever, he takes the opportunity to stick his opponent onto the baulk cushion and Jamie's roll-up lacks the pop it needs to land on the cluster. So Mark eases home a long starter to the green pocket, sends down the black, and next time he's on it he liberates another red. This will soon be 2-0.

Selby 1-0 Wilson (13-14)

Another fine red sets Jamie away; can he make it count? Apparently he's finding the pro tour harder than he expected - you've got to admire his confidence in thinking it'd be fine - but again he runs out of position, playing safe but not hitting the baulk cushion, handing a chance to Mark. Mark being Mark, he quickly clips home a starter, then nudges the pack off the blue, freeing the black in the process. This is a good chance to establish command of this match.

Selby 1-0 Wilson

A run of 47 is enough for Selby.

Selby 0-0 Wilson (58-26)

Mark plays a poor shot so has to back-cut a red, clipping the green in the process. Consequently, he needs a serious pot to keep things going, green to right middle ... and it's there! That will put in front.

Selby 0-0 Wilson (34-26)

This is impressive from Jamie, who looks confident and composed playing the world champ. When he runs out of position he doesn't force things, playing safe, and another protracted exchange ensues. But he eventually errs, leaving a red for Mark, who quickly disturbs the four that are on the top cushion, either unavailable or blocking each other. One more good pot, a cut slid parallel to the rail and in, leaves the frame at his mercy, and this should be 1-0.

Selby 0-0 Wilson (17-26)

The way Jamie hung with Mark in the safety speaks volumes, and when a quarter-chance presents itself, he nails a bazzing long red to right corner. The black's tied up but the pink is in commission, so this is a decent chance to rack up a decent lead.

Selby 0-0 Wilson (17-1)

Mark underhits the white when potting a red, so plays safe off the brown, and though Jamie foul-misses, he doesn't leave an opportunity.

Selby 0-0 Wilson (7-1)

Jamie is renowned as a fine long potter, and he nails a fine opening red. But he's also renowned for breaking down when set - his biggest break on tour is 77 - and he takes on a tricky yellow, missing. At 17, though, he's well ahead of schedule, so has plenty of time to improve his consistency, though in the meantime, Mark is around the black spot establishing a lead.

And off we go!

Happy feelings

I'm glad to see Anthony McGill back in form - he's got a terrific game and stones for the ages. Similarly, Kyren Wilson took time off in the close season - he just told our telly lads that he didn't pick up a cue for a couple of months, which is very out of character for someone so dedicated - and has been slow getting going again. But he found a 135 to close out his match this morning, and if he finds his flow will be a threat here.

This morning's activity

Xiao Guodong [32] 2-4 Steven Hallworth [70]

Anthony McGill [16] 4-0 Gerard Greene [101]

Cao Yupeng [86] 0-4 Mark King [59]

Kyren Wilson [5] 4-2 Ashley Carty [71]

Afternoon all

And welcome to an absolutely bumper day of glorious snook. We're going to kick-off with Selby v Wilson then continue with Trump v Robertson - or in other words, stick with us because we've got you.

DAY 1 RECAP

Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins all made it through on day 1 of the English Open in Milton Keynes on Monday.

“I just want a bit of time on table one, to be honest, Dave,” began the four-time ranking event winner.

“I feel like I can't remember the last time I played on television. So yeah, it would be nice to rack up that experience again. And I feel like as a world number five, I'd like to be on there a little bit more.

‘The game needs to let new characters come through’ – Wilson hits out at perceived lack of exposure

Asked whether his lack of time on the main table bothered him, Wilson was emphatic.

Yeah, I'm sick and tired of seeing the same faces all the time. I feel like I've done enough to warrant being on table one.

"And, you know, the game needs to sort of let new characters come through.

The 29-year-old then joked that he might go to extreme lengths to secure the sought-after spot on the main table.

I might start playing snooker naked – that might start getting me on table 1 a little bit more.

‘You have to earn it!’ - Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson ‘naked’ jibe

“I was in his position for eight or nine years until I became world champion and won all the events,” began Trump.

“I was doing exactly what he was doing. And I felt like I was hard done by Ronnie [O’Sullivan], Mark Selby and everyone who was on that match table. I'd be the player on table three at the back.

You have to earn it, you've got to win the world championship, you got to be number one, you have to get up there.

“Otherwise, you're kind of relying on the other players not playing at the same time as you. So unless he wins the big events, he's not probably going to be there.”

Trump began the defence of his title with a resounding 4-1 win against Selt in the early afternoon but it was a less straightforward affair for world champion Mark Selby, who beat amateur Sanderson Lam 4-2.

ROUND 2

Tue 2 No v 10am

Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]

Anthony McGill [16] v Gerard Greene [101]

Cao Yupeng [86] v Mark King [59]

Kyren Wilson [5] v Ashley Carty [71]

Tue 2 Nov 1pm

Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]

Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Jak Jones [65]

Jamie Wilson [85] v Mark Selby [2]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 3pm

Judd Trump [1] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

Chang Bingyu [93] v Lloyd / Deaville

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]

Tue 2 Nov 7pm

Fergal O'Brien [77] v Stuart Bingham [13]

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]

J Higgins / Zhao Jianbo v Oliver Lines [69]

Est. Tue 2 Nov 8pm

Mark Joyce [63] v Jamie Clarke [67]

Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]

---

