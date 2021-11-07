John Higgins and Neil Robertson demonstrated they are not snooker gods with some average efforts in one frame of the English Open final.

Deciding frames are often drama-filled, with both players going through the full range of emotions.

The 12th frame at the Marshall Arena was some way from the deciding frame, but it felt like it as both players made elementary errors.

Robertson was under the pump in the face of a three-frame blitz from Higgins. His shot selection at the start of the frame lacked clarity, while he was also guilty of missing pots he was knocking in for fun in the afternoon.

Higgins was not infallible, as he too made mistakes when he had the chance to kill off the frame.

The drama reached fever-pitch on the green. Higgins handed a chance to Robertson who looked set to claim an unlikely steal and level the match at 7-7. However, he missed a routine pot - with Higgins asking referee Rob Spencer to clean cue ball and object ball to suggest there may have been a kick.

Higgins was left with a cut into the green pocket, albeit on the stretch. The ball did not drop and stayed in the jaws - but Higgins played it with an element of safety as he covered the pocket with the brown.

Robertson sized up his options and went up and down the table, looking to drop the green in and land on the brown. He made contact with the green but it stayed above ground, much to the bewilderment of Robertson and the crowd.

Higgins did not pass up the latest opening handed to him, as he knocked in green and brown to secure a two-frame advantage heading into the final interval of the match.

