Snooker

English Open 2021 - Neil Robertson: 'As a kid I idolised John Higgins'

“As a kid I idolised John as a player and I dreamt of meeting him so to be standing here sharing a table with him in a final is just incredible," Neil Robertson said after beating John Higgins the final of the English Open. “It is fine margins and I had to dig in as he came out all guns blazing tonight."

00:03:16, 3 minutes ago