Neil Robertson beat Kyren Wilson 5-4 in the English Open quarter-finals which saw some of the best snooker of the tournament.

Wilson went ahead with a 52 break on his way to a 108-15 margin to hit the ground running, but his Australian rival Robertson immediately hit back with a 104 break to take the second, failing to convert a 147 attempt.

In the third frame, Wilson outdid Robertson as he hit 117, leaving him three frames from victory.

The 29-year-old Englishman was looking for his fifth ranking title success, while Robertson was looking to better his performance last year when he was the losing finalist.

The Australian then added a break of 72 to level things at 2-2 with the match just before the headway point.

Wilson added another century - 110 - to edge ahead again, only for Robertson to put up an unanswered break of 95 in the sixth frame to square things again.

The scoring dropped off - only a little - with a 55 break enough to carry Wilson to a 4-3 lead, just one from victory. However Robertson put in the performance of the match when he built a 126 break to go level again and set up a decisive ninth frame.

A 70 then gave Robertson the lead the first time in the match, and the win.

