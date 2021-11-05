Neil Robertson beat Kyren Wilson 5-4 in the English Open quarter-finals which saw some of the best snooker of the tournament.
Wilson went ahead with a 52 break on his way to a 108-15 margin to hit the ground running, but his Australian rival Robertson immediately hit back with a 104 break to take the second, failing to convert a 147 attempt.
Ad
In the third frame, Wilson outdid Robertson as he hit 117, leaving him three frames from victory.
English Open
‘Mystified!’ - O'Sullivan can't believe red didn't drop
- 'Like trying to win a marathon with a pair of heavy boots on' - O'Sullivan
- O'Sullivan brushes aside Brecel to power into semi-finals of English Open
The 29-year-old Englishman was looking for his fifth ranking title success, while Robertson was looking to better his performance last year when he was the losing finalist.
The Australian then added a break of 72 to level things at 2-2 with the match just before the headway point.
Wilson added another century - 110 - to edge ahead again, only for Robertson to put up an unanswered break of 95 in the sixth frame to square things again.
The scoring dropped off - only a little - with a 55 break enough to carry Wilson to a 4-3 lead, just one from victory. However Robertson put in the performance of the match when he built a 126 break to go level again and set up a decisive ninth frame.
A 70 then gave Robertson the lead the first time in the match, and the win.
- - -
The UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+. Find out more about the "mind-blowing" new era for track cycling, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca.
English Open
‘It’s the best signing ever!’ - O'Sullivan urges Raducanu to contact Steve Peters
English Open
'I am really worried' - O'Sullivan urges Raducanu to seek out sports psychiatrist Steve Peters
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad