Ronnie O’Sullivan has responded to Kyren Wilson’s complaints about being overlooked for the match table, telling the world number five to ‘be exciting’.

Following his 4-0 win against Noppon Saengkham in the first round of the English Open, Wilson said he was "sick of seeing the same faces" and cheekily suggested he might start playing naked to get noticed.

After beating David Lilley 4-1 in his first round tie, O’Sullivan was asked about Wilson’s comments and admitted he was personally non-plussed about wherever he is asked to play.

“I’d much rather be up there [on the outside tables] because you don’t have to wait for the breaks after a frame you know,” he told Eurosport’s Rachel Casey. “You can stick me in the car park, I don't care where I play.

“But I suppose when you're young and in the game you want to be on the TV table...but no, things don’t bother me like that anymore."

Asked by Casey if he understood where Wilson was coming from, O’Sullivan dismissed his rival's concerns, advising him to focus on his game.

“Not really, no. You get on there, play snooker, do the business, play the matches, get them won, get through to the later stages, and you’ll be on the TV table. Simple.

“Win tournaments, become exciting to watch, done deal. That's what people want to see.

It's like Tiger Woods. If he’s playing golf, they just follow the Tiger because they know that people choose to watch Tiger. Same with tennis and Roger Federer

“You're only going to put your big name people on so Judd [Trump], [Mark] Selby, and all those sort of players.

“I’m not saying Kyren is not exciting or anything or not a very, very good player, but I suppose more people will tune into watch someone like Judd than they would Kyren.

“But I suppose getting annoyed is good sometimes.”

