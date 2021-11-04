Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the quarter-finals of the English Open with a 4-0 win over Jamie Clarke on Thursday night.

The former world number one hit 50 or more in each of his four frames, and had an average shot time of just under 16 seconds as he raced around the table.

A break of 59 gave him a 73-18 win in the first frame, and that was the most Clarke would score in any frame of the match.

O’Sullivan then hit 123, unanswered, in the second frame to double his lead, before 54 in the third frame gave him an 82-1 secoreline.

Needing just one more frame for victory, O’Sullivan looked on course for a potential 147 before stumbling at 120, leaving Clarke with no chance for a comeback.

Discussing the failure to hit a maximum, he told Eurosport: "I've got a figure in my mind that if it's that, then I'll get it, so I'll just let it roll over to the next one and we'll get it up to a nice prize and then we'll go for it."

However later in the studio Neal Foulds confirmed after O'Sullivan had left that the roll over process was no longer in effect after the pandemic.

O'Sullivan was quizzed over the state of his tip, which had troubled him earlier in the tournament, but he seemed happier, saying: "It's improved. But who knows? Tomorrow's another day."

While the venue was far from full, O'Sullivan cut a relaxed figure.

I'm pleased to be here, pleased to still be here. Nice to be here. It's a good venue, it's a nice venue. This is one of the better ones.

O’Sullivan will return to action in the last eight on Friday, when he plays Luca Brecel or Fraser Patrick.

