Liang Wenbo suffered a shock defeat to Rory McLeod in qualifying for the English Open.

The world number 30 was a strong favourite to advance to the final stages in Milton Keynes, but found McLeod in gritty form.

McLeod was second best in the scoring stakes, his highest break in the match was 57, with Liang putting together runs of 70 and 99.

English Open Dale beaten by Chang in English Open qualifying as Brown crashes out YESTERDAY AT 14:34

But McLeod is known for his battling abilities and he was able to edge frames five and six to secure a 4-2 victory.

A break of 70 was the highlight of James Cahill’s 4-2 win over Lee Walker, while Robbie Williams made a century during his 4-0 win over Peter Lines.

Chris Wakelin showed excellent resolve to take the final two frames - the latter courtesy of a break of 106 - to secure a 4-3 win over Michael Holt.

The English Open gets underway at the Marshall Arena on November 1, with all the action live on Eurosport.

English Open Perfect safety shot from Yuan Sijun 17/09/2021 AT 14:38