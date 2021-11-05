Mark King has credited his performance coach for his run to the semi-finals of the English Open.

The former world number 11 has slipped down the ladder to the point of falling out of the top 64, but he has boosted his ranking with a run to the semi-finals in Milton Keynes.

There was no fluke about the performance, as King played solidly and capitalised on errors from Trump to progress.

He will be in the semi-finals on Saturday, and will be speaking to his performance coach to ensure he is focused.

“His name is Noel Flannery,” King told Eurosport. “We have been together for about two-and-a-half years.

He approached me and said he thought he could help me. He has just been brilliant, thinking the right things at the right time.

King felt in years gone by he could have lost his cool when a run of the balls went against him, as he said:

It used to be stamping your cue like a big teddy bear.

"Throwing the toys out of the pram like a big kid, but that does not help.

“I am feeling good. Playing in front of a packed crowd with an atmosphere, you can get up for it.

"Judd wasn't at his best, neither was I, but I just dug in.

“Playing the top boys, you have to have a good start or you are going home in an hour and a half. I played pretty decently.”

A run to the last four has eased the pressure on King to an extent, ahead of a meeting with either Kyren Wilson or Neil Robertson.

“I was 60 in the world before I got here, fighting for my tour place,” King said. “So to still be here is brilliant.”

