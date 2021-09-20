Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made three centuries as he cruised into the main draw for the English Open with a 4-0 whitewash of Jamie O’Neill.

The 36-year-old made breaks of 123, 82, 139 and 105 as he restricted his opponent to just 34 points.

Since reaching the World Open final in 2019, Thepchaiya has faded as a force and failed to progress beyond the fourth round at any event last season.

English Open McLeod shocks Liang in English Open qualifying YESTERDAY AT 14:38

However, he remains one of the Tour’s most exciting players and is hard to stop when he finds this sort of rhythm.

Matthew Stevens was a surprise casualty as he went down 4-3 to Peter Devlin, while Li Hang was a 4-1 winner over fellow Chinese Si Jiahui.

Two-time world finalist Ali Carter progressed with a 4-1 win over Fan Zhengyi.

The English Open gets underway at the Marshall Arena on November 1, with all the action live on Eurosport.

English Open Dale beaten by Chang in English Open qualifying as Brown crashes out 18/09/2021 AT 14:34