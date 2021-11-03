Yan Bingtao is through to the third round of the English Open after beating Nigel Bond 4-1.

In a disjointed match with only one 50+ break, Bingtao ground his way past veteran Bond.

Bingtao won three frames on the trot despite struggling to string together long breaks.

And while Bond grabbed a tight fourth frame to spark hopes of an unlikely comeback, Bingtao took the match with a run of 51, the highest break of the match.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter failed to make the third round as Li Hang came out a 4-2 winner in an entertaining match.

Li's break of 59 saw him edge a tight first frame before an excellent run of 75 doubled his lead.

Carter bounced back with a remarkable break of 125 before Li won a squalid fourth frame with just 55 points to make it 3-1.

Carter stayed in the match with a break of 78 but Li deserved the win, stringing together a run of 74 to take the match.

