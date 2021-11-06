Mark King showed the occasion of a semi-final does not faze him, as he enjoyed a bit of playful banter with the crowd during his clash with Neil Robertson.

King started well by taking the opening frame of his meeting with Robertson at the English Open.

Robertson hit back to put himself in control of the second frame, with King requiring snookers with only one red remaining on the table.

The Australian had charge of the table as he put distance between cue ball and object ball.

King attempted to flick the red thin, but failed to make contact - drawing gasps from the crowd.

In response to the reaction from the spectators, King said: “You are awake, then?” - to which came laughter from the fans in the Marshall Arena.

King immediately conceded and left the arena to compose himself; upon his return he was greeted with cheers and applause.

Being the underdog, it’s never a bad idea to get the crowd on your side - and engaging with them is a good way to do it.

