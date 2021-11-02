Chris Wakelin produced arguably the greatest display of his eight-year professional career to destroy seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry 4-0 in the English Open last 64 in Milton Keynes.

Hendry, continuing his comeback after a nine-year absence from the professional circuit, did little or nothing wrong as world number 65 Wakelin from Rugby enjoyed a pot success rate of 97.5% and rolled in immaculate breaks of 135, 141 and 85 to secure a meeting with world champion Mark Selby in the last 32.

"You dream of that performance," said four-times ranking event quarter-finalist Wakelin after restricting Hendry to only 18 points and six pots after four frames of flawless snooker at the Marshall Arena.

"Playing like that in front of a crowd, playing against one of your idols. I'm really pleased with how I played."

Wakelin lost 3-2 to Hendry in the first round of the British Open in August, but this time won two frames straight after Hendry broke off. He told Eurosport: "The last time we played it was an absolute shambles, a bit of a horror show for both us.

"But this time I managed to start well and settle. I'm really pleased with my game at the minute.

"It doesn't matter if you are playing the world number one or 100 these days. Everybody has the capability to play like that. It is just a matter of consistency.

"I'm trying to make sure I'm giving myself the chance to win the frame when I'm in the balls. The top players make it really easy for themselves.

I'm trying to be a better person away from snooker. I'm doing a lot of running and have lost three-and-a-half stones. I'm trying to work on myself away from snooker. It has given me a new lease of life.

There was better news for Hendry's fellow Scot John Higgins, who reached the third round and a meeting with Lu Ning after cruising to a 4-0 whitewash over Oliver Lines.

Higgins was in impressive form from the off as the first frame went his way with a break of 89.

The Scot doubled his advantage with a knock of 88 in the following frame to go two clear, leaving him just two frames from victory.

Another 80-plus break came from Higgins, this time an 84, which was unanswered as Lines struggled to find a foothold against one of the most experienced and successful players of all time at his imperious best.

Lines went 53-0 ahead in the final frame and looked to be in with a chance of at least prolonging the match, but Higgins again pounced on LInes' profligacy as a break of 70 took him through to the last 32.

English Open last 64 results

Sunny Akani 4-3 Ricky Walden

4-3 Ricky Walden Fergal O'Brien 4-3 Stuart Bingham

4-3 Stuart Bingham Lu Ning w/o Allan Taylor

w/o Allan Taylor John Higgins 4-0 Oliver Lines

4-0 Oliver Lines Mark Davis 4-3 Graeme Dott

4-3 Graeme Dott Robbie Williams 4-1 Soheil Vahedi

4-1 Soheil Vahedi Paul Deaville 4-3 Chang Bingyu

4-3 Chang Bingyu Judd Trump 4-2 Jimmy Robertson

4-2 Jimmy Robertson Barry Hawkins 4-3 Jak Jones

4-3 Jak Jones Ross Muir 4-1 Wu Yize

4-1 Wu Yize Mark Selby 4-1 Jamie Wilson

4-1 Jamie Wilson Zhao Xintong 4-0 Xu Si

4-0 Xu Si Steven Hallworth 4-2 Xiao Guodong

4-2 Xiao Guodong Kyren Wilson 4-2 Ashley Carty

4-2 Ashley Carty Mark King 4-0 Cao Yupeng

4-0 Cao Yupeng Anthony McGill 4-0 Gerard Greene

