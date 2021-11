Snooker

English Open 2021 - ‘You have to earn it!’ - Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson ‘naked’ jibe

Kyren Wilson has threatened to play naked in an attempt to get on to the match table. The world number five beat Noppon Saengkham 4-0 on table 2 early on Monday, calling the slot the graveyard shift. However, after his win against Matthew Selt on the match table, world number one Judd Trump told Wilson he had to earn the right to be a star attraction.

00:01:17, an hour ago