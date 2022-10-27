Ding Junhui was in fine form as he cruised past Ian Burns with a 4-0 victory to qualify for the English Open last 64.

Ding made a hat-trick of centuries with breaks of 106, 138 and 134 on his way to an impressive win.

Ad

He will play Zhou Yuelong or Xu Si in the next round when the event takes place from December 12 to December 18 in Brentwood, which will be live on Eurosport and discovery+

English Open Doherty overcomes Williams to qualify for English Open YESTERDAY AT 17:11

Liang Wenbo was set to play Peter Lines earlier on Thursday, but World Snooker Tour announced he has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The WPBSA has today suspended Liang Wenbo from attending or competing in WPBSA sanctioned events,” read a statement from WST.

“This is due to an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct. The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

“The WPBSA will not comment further until the investigation is complete.”

Elsewhere, Mink Nutcharut nearly completed a sensational comeback from 3-0 down against Chen Zifan.

Mink edged a thrilling six frame that lasted an hour with the Thai player scoring 82 points to Chen’s 71 to take the match to a decider. However, Chen held his nerve to win 4-3.

- - -

Watch top snooker action, including the Home Nations series, live on Eurosport and discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

English Open O'Sullivan, Trump feature in English Open top 10 shots 08/11/2021 AT 19:26