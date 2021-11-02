Kyren Wilson beat Ashleigh Carty 4-2 in the second round of the English Open in Milton Keynes after getting his chance to play on the main table.

He was not at his fluent best for much of the match against Carty and needed to hold off a comeback from the world No 70 before sealing victory with a 135 break.

Wilson opened with a break of 53 to take the opening frame and looked to be heading for a routine win as he opened up a 3-0 advantage.

However, Carty hit back with a break of 86 to win the fourth frame and then cut the deficit further. That was where the comeback ended as Wilson raised his game and finished in style with a 135 break.

Anthony McGill breezed to a 4-0 win over Gerard Greene and Mark King won by the same scoreline against Cao Yupeng.

World No 1 Judd Trump faces Jimmy Robertson from 3pm while Stephen Hendry takes on Chris Wakelin this evening.

What did Wilson say?

Wilson was outspoken about his lack of opportunities on the main table following his first-round win over Noppon Saengkham.

“I just want a bit of time on table one, to be honest,” said the four-time ranking event winner.

“I feel like I can't remember the last time I played on television. So yeah, it would be nice to rack up that experience again. And I feel like as a world number five, I'd like to be on there a little bit more.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the same faces all the time. I feel like I’ve done enough to warrant being on table one. And, you know, the game needs to sort of let new characters come through.”

“You get on there, play snooker, do the business, play the matches, get them won, get through to the later stages, and you’ll be on the TV table. Simple.

“Win tournaments, become exciting to watch, done deal. That's what people want to see. It’s like Tiger Woods, if he’s playing golf they just follow the Tiger because they know that people choose to watch Tiger. Same with tennis and Roger Federer.

“You're only going to put your big name people on so Judd [Trump], [Mark] Selby, and all those sort of players. I’m not saying Kyren is not exciting or anything or not a very, very good player, but I suppose more people will tune into watch someone like Judd than they would Kyren. But I suppose getting annoyed is good sometimes.”

