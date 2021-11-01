Mark Selby was made to work hard for a 4-2 victory over amateur Sanderson Lam in the first round of the English Open.

Selby, who won the tournament in 2019 and made the semi-finals last year, looked set for a comfortable win as he reeled off breaks of 90, 113 and 73.

But the world No 2 lost his way and will be relieved to come through after a lengthy tussle.

Selby looked in good form at the start of the match, having won 12 of his previous 13 meetings against Lam.

A fine red down the side cushion set up a century break in the second frame and he extended his lead to 3-0 with a break of 73.

But just as the finish line seemed in sight for Selby a missed red on the rest gave Lam the chance to get on the board and a break of 53 saw him take the fourth frame.

A few errors from Selby gave Lam an opportunity to make it 3-2, but the world No 2 eventually rediscovered his form to advance after a scrappy sixth frame.

Shaun Murphy survived a scare as he came from 3-2 down to beat Duane Jones.

Murphy started with an 89 break but then fell behind and needed back-to-back half-century breaks to secure a comeback victory.

Yan Bingtao eased to a 4-1 win over Aaron Hill while Stuart Bingham made three half-century breaks in a 4-1 victory over Ng On Yee.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action on Monday evening against David Lilley.

