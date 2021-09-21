Martin Gould completed a 4-0 victory over former Welsh Open finalist Andrew Higginson to reach the last 64 of the English Open in Milton Keynes.

The 2016 German Masters winner secured his progress with breaks of 66 and 73 completing a satisfactory day at the office for 'The Pinner Potter'.

Shoot Out champion Ryan Day suffered a 4-3 defeat to world number 34 Lu Ning, who rolled in 70, 61 and 57 to complete victory after the Welshman had opened with a 51.

Iran's number one Hossein Vafaei dismissed prodigious Norway potter Kurt Maflin with a 4-1 victory that saw Maflin lose despite running in knocks of 68, 73 and 58.

Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry faces Michael White on Wednesday (4pm) with six-times world finalist Jimmy White meeting Zhao Xintong at 2pm.

The English Open will be staged by the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes (1-7 November) and is LIVE on Eurosport.

The world's top 16 begin their respective campaigns with Judd Trump defending the title he won with a 9-8 triumph against Neil Robertson a year ago.

English Open qualifying results

Joe O'Connor 4-1 Pang Junxu

4-1 Pang Junxu Barry Pinches 0-4 Tian Pengfei

Oliver Lines 4-0 Zhang Anda

4-0 Zhang Anda Ryan Day 3-4 Lu Ning

Kurt Maflin 1-4 Hossein Vafaei

Lyu Haotian 3-4 Martin O'Donnell

Martin Gould 4-0 Andrew Higginson

4-0 Andrew Higginson Ian Burns 3-4 Scott Donaldson

