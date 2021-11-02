Stephen Hendry needs to accept this year is just about getting up to speed and “losing a lot of matches”, according to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hendry has had a slow return to snooker since his shock comeback earlier this year and failed in his bid to make the World Championship at the Crucible, where he won seven titles in the 1990s.

The 52-year-old has previously said he will not prolong his comeback indefinitely if he can’t rediscover his “natural game”, but O’Sullivan insists that process will take time.

“It’s great to have him back playing,” O’Sullivan said on Eurosport.

“He’s had a few in and out results, but when you’ve had 10 years out of the game you’re never going to come straight in flying. You’ve got to find your feet.

“It’ll probably take him a year of just playing, practising, losing a lot of matches and maybe winning the odd few.

“But I think by the end of the year, his game should be in a much better shape to maybe progress in the second year.”

Hendry has lost in qualifying in the last three tournaments but will feature in the English Open main draw later on Tuesday.

“You have to write off the first year because you’re just finding your feet,” continued O’Sullivan.

“I said to Steve ‘don’t expect anything in the first year’. When you take time out now, you get left behind.

“It takes me four-five tournaments to get back up to speed sometimes. I think you have to accept that.”

