Snooker

English Open - ‘The game needs to let new characters come through’ – Kyren Wilson hits out at perceived lack of exposure

Kyren Wilson feels he is deserving of more time on the match table. He told Dave Hendon after his match against Noppon Saengkham that he was sick and tired of seeing the same faces on the match table and suggested he might play naked to get a runout on table 1.

00:00:50, 4 minutes ago