Snooker

'He's fallen over the line!' - Incredible drama as John Higgins beats Ronnie O'Sullivan in deciding frame

John Higgins' hopes of winning the English Open for the first time are alive after he fought back to beat his great rival Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals. O'Sullivan, the winner of the event in 2017, looked in good shape to advance to the final when taking a 5-3 lead, but the Scot fought back to secure victory at the Marshall Arena

00:02:55, an hour ago