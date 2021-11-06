John Higgins has urged Ronnie O’Sullivan to stop focusing on his tip and switch brands of chalk.

Ad

English Open 'Your head's in a washing machine' - Higgins on final-frame pressure AN HOUR AGO

Higgins and O’Sullivan had a lengthy exchange after the conclusion of the dramatic semi-final, with the Rocket repeatedly pointing to his tip.

David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary that the O’Sullivan tip “is unlikely to be long for this world” but Higgins feels there is a more simple explanation.

“I said to Ronnie to get rid of that Triangle chalk,” Higgins told Eurosport. “I never used to be an advocate of this Taom chalk. But it felt everything for him was a kicky shot.”

The share price in sandpaper has likely increased, given the amount of work O’Sullivan was putting in on his tip between shots.

“I could see Ronnie was working away on his tip,” Higgins said. "He says it is the tip, but it is the striking of the cue ball. You can hear it on every shot. He says he loves his Triangle.”

Alan McManus added: “If you keep working away on it with a file or sandpaper, it changes the tip. It is never ever going to be perfect. You are never going to say ‘look, that’s it. That’s magic.’ You end up chipping away at it.”

'You’ve got to have bottle to play those shots' - O'Sullivan plays excellent plant

O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are the outliers in the modern game with their use of Triangle chalk, and although he urged his great rival to change - Higgins feels the rest of the tour are benefiting.

“Two of the greatest break builders that have ever played snooker, in my eyes, and they don't use the Taom chalk,” Higgins said. “I think it is a disadvantage for them.

“It’s better for the other players that these guys don’t use it, as there’s more chance of things happening. There’s more chance of them getting kicks with that chalk. So us players should be happy they are not using Taom.

“It was hard for Ronnie as he was thinking it’s his tip, but I was sitting watching and he was kicking every single shot.”

- - -

Stream the English Open live and on demand on discovery+

English Open Higgins fights back to stun O’Sullivan and reach English Open final 2 HOURS AGO