Ronnie O’Sullivan admits his greatest worry about retirement is the prospect of no longer being his own boss.

The Rocket, 45, is still going strong after almost 30 years as a professional along with fellow Class of ’92 graduates John Higgins and Mark Williams.

With a dearth of young talent in the game, O’Sullivan and his contemporaries continue to compete for snooker’s top prizes.

O’Sullivan won his sixth world title in 2020 but insists he now plays for fun and does not care about his results.

When asked whether he would be sad when he finally calls time on his career, O’Sullivan said: “No, not really. I just play for fun now. It enhances my life but if I lost every match in the first round it would make no difference to me.”

He continued: “I would just miss being my own boss. When I get up in the morning, I do what I like when I like.

“I’ve never been told what to do. It’s not like I play for a football club and you’ve got to be there at 10am and if you’re not, you’re fined.

“If I want to take a year off, six months off, I can do that. It’s having that flexibility is important to me.

“I don’t want to work too hard but when I do work I put my heart and soul into it. Snooker gives me that control over my life.

“At some point if I decide to stop I’ll have to accept that if I go down the Freddie Flintoff route [into presenting] which is fantastic, you’re working for someone and have to be here at a certain time.

“But then you haven’t got the pressure to win tournaments and matches to pay bills, there’s always a trade-off to be had.”

O’Sullivan is through to the second round at the English Open after his win 4-1 win over David Lilley on Monday.

He recently suffered a shock whitewash at the German Masters against Hossein Vafaei – a defeat which saw him controversially blast the cue ball into the pack with his break-off in the final frame.

