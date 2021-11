Snooker

'It wasn't a bottle thing' - Ronnie O'Sullivan defends John Higgins after English Open loss to Neil Robertson

'It wasn't a bottle thing' - Ronnie O'Sullivan defends John Higgins after his dramatic English Open final loss to Neil Robertson. It went to a deciding frame and it was Robertson who got over the line to secure victory in thrilling fashion. Stream top Home Nations snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:13:04, 26 minutes ago