Judd Trump eased into the second round of the English Open with a 4-1 win over Matthew Selt in Milton Keynes.

Trump beat Neil Robertson 9-8 to take the 2020 English Open title and wasted little time on Monday as he opened the defence of his title.

There were few chances for Selt in the opening frame as the defending champion strung together a break of 90 to take the lead.

Trump then sunk a glorious opening red after a tactical joust in the second frame on his way to a break of 53, and while Selt hit back, his safety game failed him and let the world number one back in to take the frame and double his lead.

With near perfect cueing, Trump took control of the third as Selt handed him a gift as the underdog left a red over the left middle pocket. And Trump capitalised with a break of 73 - putting him 3-0 up and just one frame short of the second round.

Selt needed a minor miracle against Trump who had missed just one ball in the opening three frames, but a break of 83 saw him pull a frame back to avoid a thrashing and give hope to the world number 34.

But there was no epic comeback for Selt as Trump put the match to bed with a brilliant century break of 109 and will play Jimmy Robertson in the next round.

---

