Snooker

‘Mystified!’ – Ronnie O'Sullivan can't believe red didn't drop at English Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan couldn't believe that a red he had rolled along the cushion didn't drop into the pocket during his match against Luca Brecel. The six-time world champion produced another impressive performance to book his place in the semi-finals of the English Open with a 5-1 win over Brecel.

00:00:40, an hour ago