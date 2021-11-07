These two

Robertson has the edge 7-3 and won the only major final between the two at the 2013 Wuxi Classic. It’s Higgins that has scored the most recent victory however, besting Robertson 13-10 in the quarters of the World Championship in 2019.

Your boy from Wishaw

Where do you even start with Higgins? He’s won everything, multiple times, and has tapped into a rich vein of form of late. His victory at the 2021 Players Championship, where he obliterated a quality field by an aggregate score of 28-4 across the tournament, was one of the most devastating in the history of the sport. Since then there have been well-publicised lifestyle changes; the spin classes are paying off and Higgins is trimmer, feeling chipper, and still rolling back the years. Yesterday afternoon, he rattled off three frames in a row to nick his semi-final against O’Sullivan 6-5.

When The Thunder Calls You

Robertson was the runner up in the final of this event last year. After losing to Trump in a decider, he exacted a sweet revenge a month later by reversing the dose to win the UK Championship on the final pink. That was his third UK title, and Robertson is also four tons away from 800 century breaks, with only Judd Trump, Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of him. Perhaps the most amazing thing about Robertson’s stunning career is that it has only returned one victory at the Crucible to date.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates from the final of the English Open in Milton Keynes.

Former world champions Neil Robertson and John Higgins face off in the showpiece clash after very different semi-finals.

Higgins fended off Ronnie O'Sullivan in a thrilling deciding frame after what was a superb match on Saturday afternoon.

'I said to Ronnie to get rid of that'

O’Sullivan complained about his tip all week at the English Open, saying he was playing exceptionally well but unsure if he could cope mentally with the pressure of playing with such a bad tip.

The six-time world champion hit two centuries against Higgins, but they were not enough to prevent the Scot claiming a 6-5 win.

Higgins and O’Sullivan had a lengthy exchange after the conclusion of the dramatic semi-final, with the Rocket repeatedly pointing to his tip.

David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary that the O’Sullivan tip “is unlikely to be long for this world” but Higgins feels there is a more simple explanation.

“I said to Ronnie to get rid of that Triangle chalk,” Higgins told Eurosport. “I never used to be an advocate of this Taom chalk. But it felt everything for him was a kicky shot.”

'He's fallen over the line!' - Incredible drama as Higgins beats O'Sullivan in decider

The share price in sandpaper has likely increased, given the amount of work O’Sullivan was putting in on his tip between shots.

“I could see Ronnie was working away on his tip,” Higgins said. "He says it is the tip, but it is the striking of the cue ball. You can hear it on every shot. He says he loves his Triangle.”

O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are the outliers in the modern game with their use of Triangle chalk, and although he urged his great rival to change - Higgins feels the rest of the tour are benefiting.

“Two of the greatest break builders that have ever played snooker, in my eyes, and they don't use the Taom chalk,” Higgins said. “I think it is a disadvantage for them.

“It’s better for the other players that these guys don’t use it, as there’s more chance of things happening. There’s more chance of them getting kicks with that chalk. So us players should be happy they are not using Taom.

“It was hard for Ronnie as he was thinking it’s his tip, but I was sitting watching and he was kicking every single shot.”

- - -

