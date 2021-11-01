Ronnie O’Sullivan overcame a slow start to beat amateur David Lilley in the first round of the English Open.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan was below his best in the early stages of the contest in Milton Keynes but still came through by a comfortable 4-1 margin.

O’Sullivan will next face Michael Georgiou as he bids to win the tournament for a second time after also lifting the trophy in 2017.

Asked in the Eurosport studio about his performance, O'Sullivan said: "I really wasn’t sure how I was going to play tonight because I was trying a new tip and I felt alright.

"I am a bit optimistic that I might have found a tip that I can play with that’s consistent because it’s been a nightmare really. The last tournament I didn’t even use my own cue, I had to use a spare cue because the tip on my cue was awful, and I got in the match and was found out. I thought I better not do that again!

"I have gone back to a John Higgins cue action. It might not look the same but if you can replicate in your head what he is doing then I feel like I am getting much more touch and feel and it feels a bit more compact. That worked well for me for a while."

O’Sullivan managed just seven in the opening frame as Lilley took the lead with breaks of 55 and 34.

A quickfire break of 65 set O’Sullivan up to level the match, and an expertly-played red along the cushion helped the world No 3 move 2-1 ahead.

Lilley missed a red on a break of 20 in the fourth frame and O’Sullivan seized the opening to move further into the lead with a break of 85.

O’Sullivan looked to be racing towards the finish line only to run out of position on a red with 22 on the board. However, given another chance to return to the table he quickly wrapped up the win.

John Higgins swept into the second round with a 4-1 win over Zhao Jianbo.

Higgins opened with a break of 135 and also made a 99, 68 and 71 in a strong showing.

Judd Trump was victorious earlier in the day while was victorious earlier in the day while Mark Selby also advanced

Shaun Murphy survived a scare as he came from 3-2 down to beat Duane Jones.

Yan Bingtao eased to a 4-1 win over Aaron Hill while Stuart Bingham made three half-century breaks in a 4-1 victory over Ng On Yee.

