Ronnie O’Sullivan has claimed Kyren Wilson is not a “crowd pleaser” and should just focus on winning tournaments after his complaints about not playing on the main table.

“For Kyren, I say forget about trying to be a crowd pleaser,” O’Sullivan said on Eurosport.

“Just win tournaments. That’s really all you’ve got.

“You’re never going to be a crowd pleaser just because of the way you are as a person. He’s not that charismatic in many ways, but a very good player all the same.”

O’Sullivan had previously urged Wilson to “be exciting” if he wanted more airtime and said he would not care if organisers stuck him on a table in a car park.

The 45-year-old also disclosed his belief that only he and Jimmy White were the only players on tour capable of selling out any arena.

“Sometimes it’s not about what you win, it’s about your personality, your charisma. Alex Higgins had it, Jimmy White had it, I think I have it,” said O’Sullivan.

“We pack crowds out. We might not be the [Stephen] Hendrys, the machines, the robots. But if you want to sell tickets then Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and possibly me are the only three players that could sell out any arena. The other guys have just got to play good snooker.”

The Rocket has had a slow start to the season, having crashed out of the Northern Ireland Open in the last 16 and fallen at the first hurdle at the German Masters.

