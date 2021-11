Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Kyren Wilson is not a ‘crowd pleaser’ and should just focus on winning tournaments

“You’re never going to be a crowd pleaser just because of the way you are as a person. He’s not that charismatic in many ways, but a very good player all the same,” O’Sullivan said on Eurosport about the world number five. Wilson has said he is “sick of seeing the same faces” on the match table at snooker events after being snubbed at the English Open.

